Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Dual 50MP Camera, and ColorOS 15
Oppo will unveil its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones on November 21, 2024, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, advanced silicon-carbon battery, and a dual 50MP zoom camera on the X8 Pro.
Oppo is set to unveil its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones on November 21, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia.
Alongside these devices, the company will also introduce the new ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15.
Design and Performance: Both smartphones have a modern, flat design and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which offers better performance and energy savings than earlier Oppo models.
Battery: The Find X8 features a 5630mAh battery, while the Find X8 Pro has a larger 5910mAh battery. Both use advanced silicon-carbon technology to improve battery capacity and life without adding extra weight.
Camera: The Find X8 Pro will be the first in the world to have a dual 50MP zoom camera, providing better zoom capabilities and image quality.
ColorOS 15: This new operating system provides a smoother and easier-to-use interface, emphasising better performance, multitasking, and customization options.
These new smartphones aim to compete in the high-end smartphone market, combining strong hardware with advanced software features.