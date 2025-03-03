POCO M7 5G Unveiled in India: Key Specs, Pricing, and Availability

POCO has introduced the POCO M7 5G in India, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup. The device features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM, with an additional expansion option reaching 12GB.

Running on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, POCO guarantees two years of Android updates and four years of security patches. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera utilizing Sony’s IMX852 sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera. An 8MP front camera is positioned within the notch.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor provides security, while the device houses a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. A 33W charger is included in the box.

POCO M7 5G Specifications:

- Display: 6.88-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) with 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications

- Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm) with Adreno 613 GPU

- RAM & Storage: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

- Operating System: Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS

- SIM & Connectivity: Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), 5G (SA/NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C

- Cameras: 50MP rear primary (f/1.8) + secondary camera, 8MP front (f/2.0)

- Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

- Audio: 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, bottom-firing speaker with 150% Super Volume

- Durability: IP52-rated dust and splash resistance

- Battery: 5160mAh with 18W fast charging support

- Dimensions & Weight: 171.88×77.8×8.22mm, 205.39g

The POCO M7 5G is available in Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 10,999 as part of a first-day promotional offer. After the initial sale on Flipkart, beginning March 7 at noon, the prices will increase to Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively.