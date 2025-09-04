Roborock Expands From Floors to Lawns With New Mower

In the IFA 2025 tech conference, the company showcased three models, with the best model being the RockMow Z1, a premium Roborock lawn mower that comes by an all-wheel drive technology created to conquer steep slopes of upwards of 80 percent equivalent to 38.66 degrees.

What is it that makes what makes RockMow Z1 impressive is its engineering. Each wheel is powered by an individual hub motor while the front wheels come with the steering motors of their own. This allows the Roborock smart home robot to turn more easily without slipping on steep slopes. The Z1 has suspension to ensure it stays balanced when cutting, which ensures consistent and even cuts. Its blade cuts up to 3 centimeters away from walls and gives lawns a sleek elegant, polished look.

The navigation is another feature that makes it a standout. Similar to Segway's Navimow X3, the RockMow Z1 incorporates satellite-based real time Kinematics (RTK) together with visual simultaneous mapping and localization (vSLAM). This dual system lets it navigate precisely through yards with different configurations. According to Roborock's website Z1, the Z1 can cut more than 5,000 square metres in one day. With the companion app owners can also program robotic lawn mowing patterns, or even designs with text directly into their lawns.

Alongside the Z1 Roborock also introduced their RockMow S1, a more moderate alternative. It lacks the high-end features, but offers AI-powered smart mapping and can control slopes of upwards of 45 percent (about 24.2 degrees). Roborock innovations are small enough to navigate through spaces as small as 0.7 meters. It is slightly slower than the Z1, but it can clean 1,000 square meters within 24 hours.

To meet the needs of those with less time The company also rolled its RockNeo Q1, aimed at regular lawn maintenance. It comes with AI intelligent mapping, cuts well to just 3 cm away from edges, and features an intelligent "wildlife-friendly" mode that prevents cutting at night to prevent disturbing the night-time animals. Roborock hasn't yet clarified if this feature is available on its other mowers.