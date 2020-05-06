Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops Are Now Available For Sale

Samsung company has launched its high-end laptops Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Flex Alpha a few months earlier. But now, the sale of these awesome laptops has been initiated.

According to the sources, these laptops are now available for sale in the United States. The three high-end laptops released by Samsung namely Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha and Galaxy Book Ion are totally equipped with 10th Generation Intel Core chips.

Samsung company has announced the launch of these laptops at CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show). So, the gadget gurus are waiting for the release of these laptops eagerly.

Finally, the sale is started and it is great news for all the laptop lovers… We Hans India have collated all the specifications of Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptops for our readers… Have a look!

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex:

• Price: $1,399

• Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (Ice Lake)

• Memory: 12GB of RAM

• Storage: 512GB SSD

• Display: 15.6" QLED (1920 x 1080 pixels)

• Size: 14 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches

• Weight: 3.4 pounds

• Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB-C micro-SD reader, headphone jack

• Battery life: 9 hours

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha:

• Price: Rs 59,411

• Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5

• Memory: 8 GB DDR4 RAM

• Storage: 1 TB SSD

• Graphics: Intel UHD

• Display: 13.3-inches QLED (1920 x 1080 pixels)

• Ports: 2 USB and 3.0 ports

• Keyboard: Blacklit Keyboard

• Battery life: 9 hours

These high-end features definitely top the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptops in the most-wanted list!!!