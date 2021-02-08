Titan launches fitness gear brand TraQ

Bengaluru: Country's largest watchmaker Titan has expanded its portfolio within the wearable category by launching its new smart fitness gear brand TraQ.

TRAQ is the first-ever smart gear developed entirely by Titan and onceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. Titan is eyeing the growing market in the fitness gear segment as the number of people taking up sports like running, cycling, swimming and aiming for a healthy and active lifestyle is on rise.

Titan Company CEO, Watches Division, Suparna Mitra said:"The pandemic has accentuated this trend creating demand for a dedicated gear for tracking performance in these sports. While there are many sports accessories brand, there are very limited players who offer products to track the performance in various sports. So we are very excited to launch a new brand of performance gear catering to this growing need."

The watches are available under three variants - TraQ Lite,TraQ Triathlon and TraQ Cardio. TraQ Lite is the introductory activity watch from the brand and the range starts at Rs 3,999. TraQ Triathlon and TraQ Cardio gears are equipped with the smart watch functions with call and message alerts on the go, to the latest weather updates before heading out for training.

They are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Titan Company, a joint venture between Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), also operates in other segments including jewellery and eye wear. It had recorded a revenue of Rs 21,052 crore during the financial year 2019-20.