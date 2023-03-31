11-Year-Old Girl From Kerala Develops AI App To Detect Eye Diseases

An 11-year-old girl is in the news for developing an AI programme that can identify a number of eye conditions. The 11-year-old Leena Rafeeq has titled her app "Ogler EyeScan," which is compatible with iPhone 10 and later models running iOS 16 or later. The app is still being reviewed and is not available on the App Store.

Rafeeq expounded on the programme and provided a video demonstration of how it functions in a LinkedIn article. To find eye disorders, it employs a special scanning technique. It uses "sophisticated computer vision and machine learning techniques" to do this.

In order to find the eyeballs inside the frame range, the software may analyse "parameters include light and colour intensity, distance, and look-up positions," according to the author. Ogler also notes adequate eye location in the testing device' frame and problems with light bursts.

The scan employs trained models to identify eye disorders and ailments including Arcus, Melanoma, Pterygium, and Cataract after it has been given the go-ahead. Without assistance from outside libraries, Oglus EyeScan was created entirely within SwiftUI and took her six months of R&D.

Meanwhile, since last year, news about AI has focused on its outstanding capabilities. One such instance is Leena Rafeeq's novel invention. We'll have to wait and see if this turns out to be a ground-breaking medical tool for identifying eye diseases.