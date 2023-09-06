4 Best smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in September 2023

Smartphones are constantly evolving, and finding the perfect device that combines performance, features, and affordability can be challenging. However, if you are looking for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India right now, you are in for a treat. This mobile market segment has seen a surge in innovation, offering consumers many options that cost little money but still deliver on critical aspects.

With a budget of Rs 15,000, you can expect smartphones with good displays, decent cameras, relatively powerful processors, and long battery life. Whether you're a tech enthusiast looking for the latest features or a budget-conscious consumer looking for great value, this list of the best smartphones in this price range will help you make an informed decision. These are the best smartphones in India this September for under Rs 15,000. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and three other devices.

1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G





The Galaxy M14 5G is the latest offering from Samsung that combines affordability with impressive features. One of its standout features is its well-tuned 90Hz LCD display, which ensures smooth visuals and an enhanced user experience, making gaming and multimedia consumption pleasurable. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, which offers solid performance for multitasking and demanding applications. Accompanying this power is a massive 6000 mAh battery, which provides extended use without frequent recharging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP rear camera, which promises sharp and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions. Samsung's OneUI 5 software ensures a user-friendly interface with many customization options and the latest Android features. The Galaxy M14 5G balances affordability and premium features, making it an attractive option for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a stunning feature set.



2. Redmi 12 5G





Redmi 12 5G is the company's latest budget smartphone offering; a standout feature of the Redmi 12 5G is 5G, and that too, at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Apart from this, people who want more RAM in their phone can also opt for the top-end 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage—the 6 GB RAM variant, which offers the best value in terms of price-performance ratio. Overall, you have a budget under Rs 15,000 and want a phone with 5G connectivity, relatively smooth performance, and decent camera capabilities. In that case, the Redmi 12 5G is a strong contender worth considering.



3. Poco M6 Pro 5G









We all know that the Poco M6 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi 12 5G. However, if you want to save some more money for almost the same phone, the Poco offer is still Rs 500 cheaper than the Redmi offer. For less money, we suggest going for the 6GB RAM variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which comes with 128GB of storage. You have different colour options on the Poco. There's the unique Poco camera island at the rear. Of course, as mentioned above, if you decide to go for the Poco M6 Pro 5G instead of the Redmi 12 5G, you'll save some money, too. Both smartphones have a slight difference in design and offer excellent value for money. The Poco M6 Pro 5G does have a slight advantage.



4. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G





Several months later, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G continues to leave a lasting impression, earning its place once again on our list of the best budget smartphones. The smartphone's notable features are the proven Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC chipset, which ensures seamless performance and efficient battery usage. Also, the phone has a 120H smooth LCD screen.





