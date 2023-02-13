5 ChatGPT based extensions for Chrome to improve productivity

The tech world has been taken by storm after the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The AI-based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produce text-to-image content, which is set to become one of the most disruptive forces in a decade for big tech, industries, and the future of work. The AI-powered chatbot is not only capable of answering your toughest queries, but it is a helper that can help you even with your daily tasks like composing emails, preparing tweets for yourself, and more.



Here are five ChatGPT-based extensions you can add to Google Chrome to improve productivity:



TweetGPT



This ChatGPT Chrome extension can tweet on social media on your behalf using Artificial Intelligence. It is useful as the AI can adopt different behaviour patterns based on the user's choice. The extension can be plugged in from the Chrome Web Store.

Merlin

This chrome extension Merlin helps users on search engines, LinkedIn, Twitter or any other website. After installing Merlin, choose any piece of content and press Ctrl+M (Windows) and CMD+M (Mac) to access the Merlin Box. This tool is useful for creating responses, shortening text, providing summary content, and more. The developer claims that it can be used in all Google searches.

GPT Sharing

This extension helps users to bookmark and share ChatGPT notices in a few simple steps. Users can find a share button below their ads and share the ads by clicking the share and bookmark options.

Prometheus

Wouldn't anyone prefer to talk than write? The ChatGPT extension for Chrome turns the AI into a virtual assistant that reacts to voice commands. However, these answers are based on texts. Also, it works better in English.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

Transcribing or watching YouTube videos for a long time can be very time-consuming and tiring. The extension developed by Glasp uses ChatGPT to develop summaries and transcripts of YouTube videos. When adding the extension, users can check the "Transcript and Summary" box at the top right of the YouTube page. The extension is useful when people want to learn faster from tutorials on streaming platforms. One can get access the summary on any video by clicking the summary buttons on the video thumbnail while watching the video.



