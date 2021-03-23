5 must known Google Chrome features to make life easy

Google Chrome is the most popular internet browser across the globe. One of the popular reasons is the ease of use and the number of features it includes. There are many features that users may not be aware of or have never used. Here we list out 5 such features:

1. Built-in malware scanner to keep your data safe

Did you know that there is a malware scanner built into Chrome? Just head to Settings and go to the Advanced option. Here you can choose Reset and Clean and then Clean Computer; this will scan the computer properly, and if anything suspicious is found, Chrome will report it and clean it up right away.

2. Play audio and video files directly in Chrome

Did you know that Chrome can also play audio/video files? All you need to do is drag an audio file or a video file to a new tab. It's a fundamental media player, but it can come in handy if you're in a rush to open an audio/video file.

3. Guest mode keeps your browsing data private

There may be one or two times when your friend/colleague wants to use their computer for a while. You may not feel comfortable sharing what you browse on the Internet. This is where guest mode comes in handy, click on your Google account avatar in the upper right corner, choose the Guest mode, and your data will remain private.

4. Group tabs for easy navigation

Google has the tab grouping feature in Chrome that makes it easy to organize tabs. You can add labels, colour code tabs for easy navigation. All you need to do is right-click on the tab and choose the Add to New Group option. You can add tabs to a group or delete them. There is also an option to hide or show this group of tabs.

5. Use reading mode to make reading easy

If you want to read something in your spare time and don't want all the images/ads in one article, turn on the reading mode. To enable reader mode, open a new tab in Chrome and type chrome: // flags / # enable-reader-mode and enable reader mode option. Once it is enabled, you will see an option to enter reading mode on pages that support it in the Chrome menu.