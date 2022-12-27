5 Notable Business Titans who revolutionised the World of Technology

The task of compiling a list of the top tech innovators in the industry and beyond is challenging. Great leaders do not have an easy road to success or come from wealthy families with enormous business inheritances. New prospects and bigger endeavours can only be made possible by sheer persistence and enthusiasm for innovation.



The ability to inspire people and having a clear vision that others can believe in are only two qualities that create a successful leader. Excellent leadership is the only way to create long-term success. The most influential IT pioneers are listed below.

1. Hervé Tessler, President & Chief Operations Officer at NOVENTIQ

A global senior executive with decades of international experience in US publicly traded corporations, Tessler's rich experience has helped him in building diverse, high-performing teams across multiple geographies and functions at Noventiq. Tessler is an expert at driving results and leading initiatives on a global scale to transform international operations and company-wide functions.

Tessler's last position was Executive Vice President, President of International Operations at Xerox, which he held between 2017 and 2020. In this capacity, Tessler played an instrumental role in shaping Xerox's strategy leading operational teams across more than 150 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Eurasian countries, and India. During his stint at Xerox, he held several other senior management roles, including Head of Operations in Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, and Turkey; President of Xerox's affiliate in Brazil; COO of Latin America; President of Developing Markets Operations and President of Corporate Operations.

2. Jesal Doshi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at B Medical Systems

Mr Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO of B Medical Systems, a global medical refrigeration device manufacturer, possesses a wealth of knowledge in private equity, economic insights, and corporate strategy. Since joining the company in 2015, Mr Doshi has developed and implemented several initiatives that have transformed B Medical Systems from a regional/niche player to one of the most innovative companies in the medical refrigeration industry. Mr Doshi was instrumental in the strategic geographic expansion of B Medical Systems into the United States and has launched numerous initiatives to help the company foray into new markets and customer segments, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of B Medical Systems.

Before joining B Medical Systems, Mr Jesal Doshi worked in private equity, managing investments exceeding $300M. He moved from private equity to B Medical Systems with a vision to save lives and have a lasting impact. He has also been on the boards of several companies in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Europe, and the US. He has lived and worked across India, South East Asia, Europe, and the US

3. Vikas Jain, Co-founder at World of Play

Vikas Jain is the Co-Founder of PLAY, an Indian consumer technology brand working on a mission to equip consumers with state-of-the-art, trendy & futuristic, smart-hearables, on the back of elegant design and premium quality. At the helm of the technologically advanced company, Vikas oversees critical functions & spearheads the customer's journey with PLAY. Vikas plays an active role in defining the company's vision and growth strategy while also being the chief mentor.

After completing his Mechanical Engineering from New Delhi in 1996, Vikas has in the past worked with global MNCs like TELCO, Daewoo Motors, and GE Transportation, USA. Before establishing his latest venture in the smart IoT ecosystem with PLAY, Vikas, in the year 2000, also co-founded Micromax, the leading consumer brand in India. With close to 25 years of combined experience in the startup ecosystem and the engineering industry, he ensures that PLAY consistently moves forth on its growth trajectory and reflects upon its vision to provide a differentiated consumer experience to its customers.

4. Aakrit, Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO of Haptik

The co-Founder & CEO of Haptik, Aakrit, pioneered conversational AI in India as early as 2013. Today, Haptik is one of the world's largest companies in the space, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Singapore, and clients that include names such as including KFC, Starhub, Zurich Insurance, Ola Cabs, Hotstar, Oyo Rooms, Kotak Life. In April 2019, Reliance Industries acquired a majority share in the company in a $100 million transaction making Haptik one of the highest-valued AI companies globally.

Outside of Haptik, Aakrit is an investor in startups in the areas of consumer/consumer tech and B2B SaaS. Notable investments include Unacademy (valued at >$200 million), Pepper Content, Park+, Flat White Capital, Third Wave Coffee, Ayoconnect, Boxhub, Dataweave, Haikujam (Lightbox backed), Flatchat (sold to Commonfloor in 2014), Tookitaki, Dil Mil, Ayopop, iON Energy, Talent Litmus, among others.

5. Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales

Nilesh Gupta is the Managing Director at Vijay sales. This leading Indian electronics retail store chain strives to give its customers the best value, the best products, and the best customer service in the industry. In his present capacity, he oversees the company's e-commerce operations. In his current capacity, he spearheads the responsibility of directing and controlling the overall operations at the enterprise, which involves giving strategic guidance and direction to the board to ensure that Vijay Sales achieves its financial vision, mission, and long-term goals.

A graduate in BE electronics from the DY Patil Engineering College, Navi Mumbai, Nilesh is a second-generation entrepreneur who gained his onsite experience over the years at various company outlets and went on to manage over 100 stores. He has been instrumental in the company's meteoric rise. Under his leadership, Vijay's sales have managed to grow rapidly while expanding across several metros, competing with big-ticket players and transforming itself numerous times in accordance with the shifting business landscape. Nilesh attributes the success of his venture to the dedication and excellence of his employees. Going forward, he envisions registering a 50% surge in the annual turnover of his enterprise through online sales and branching out more than 200 stores across different cities.