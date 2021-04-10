Last one year saw the rise of a virus that made the world stand still and everything just hit the pause button. People were asked to stay at home for better part of the year and live on just essentials. Food, Internet, Electricity, Comfortable Clothing, Footwear and Medicine were considered as essentials. Work from home was an option for the better part of the year and it worked well for some industries but other sectors saw a steep fall so for the overall betterment of the economy people had to step out of their comfort zone and evolve to provide services that solves the problem digitally.

The event industry that was hit most by the pandemic which saw some hardworking minds to come up with the idea of taking events virtual. Today, brands are making use of virtual platforms to conduct virtual events like conferences, exhibitions, buyer seller meets, education and job fairs, webinars, live streaming etc. These virtual events are a value adds for the brands as it caters to large number of audience and at the same time are cost effective.

From launching their products to make major announcements and connecting with developers, technologists and B2B customers, it's clear that virtual events are high value add all around the world including India. Brands in India have been part of the wave initiated by virtual events to harness the opportunity to the fullest.

Here are 5 platforms that enable industries to engage with their audiences virtually:

1. ibentos: ibentos is an EventTech partner that offers experiential platform for all virtual and hybrid events. The Event Technology Company formed in December 2020 is one of the very few Virtual Event platforms that is bootstrapped and yet doing phenomenally well globally. The company has worked for various associations and ministries and almost all industries and sectors including finance, media, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, automobile, travel, banking, power, oil & gas and so on. Within a short span of 5 months, they have acquired businesses from India, Europe, America, South East Asia and Australia.



2. B2B Sales Arrow: B2B Sales Arrow is a research based Marketing Technology Company that plans and executes Corporate Events all across the globe. They try & provide end to end solutions for conducting seamless virtual events with specialization in IT Automation, Event Management, Digital Marketing, research based Database Development and Lead Generation. They also help corporates to develop business pipelines by providing them solid market research, customized database positioning and branding related consultation.

3. Brazen: They are one of the most used online hiring event platforms by 500 companies and top universities. The platform assists live webinars and even deals in events promotion. Brazen is much more than a video interviewing or web conference tool, with features including multiple event booths, live video broadcasting, one-on-one chat.

4. Tocca: They are a flexible platform that is adaptable to different event needs. The platform is fully integrated with internal systems and re-uses the past events to save time. They are a virtual space that simulates in-person events, sponsors & booths and creates multiple different sessions & tracks suited to your needs.

5. Digital Jalebi: Digital Jalebi delivers interactive experiences. They help their clients to establish channels of communication with their audience on a more emotional level. Digital Jalebi is a fusion of new media design and technology and draws heavily from digital art, visual communication, architecture, and programming.