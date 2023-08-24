Live
- PM Modi's Antyodaya vision presented in front of G20 countries, says Goyal
- Heavy rain to continue over northeast, Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar for next 3 days
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch in September; details
- Bengal govt faces Calcutta HC ire for unnecessarily resisting public meetings of Oppn
- Three of family killed in road accident in Haryana's Bhiwani
- No irregularities in voter list, Chandrababu Naidu making baseless allegations says Adimulapu Suresh
- Municipality recruitment case: 'Will go to CBI office on scheduled day if not caught in emergency', says Sujit Bose
- Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk
- Six nations to join BRICS grouping from Jan 1, 2024
- G20 summit: Delhi L-G reviews preparedness at ITPO, Rajghat and Bhairon Marg
Just In
6 new features of WhatsApp that every user should know
These six features make WhatsApp an excellent instant messaging platform, and everyone should know to get the most out of this app.
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app, with more than 2 billion users. The combination of cross-platform compatibility and end-to-end encryption helps make it so popular among users, especially in India. Over the past few months, the Meta-owned platform has picked up a number of useful features, big and small. Here are 6 new WhatsApp features that everyone should know about to get the most out of this app.
Share HD Photos
Meta has finally enabled an option that allows users to send high-definition (HD) images directly on WhatsApp to preserve image quality and details. Users can now send an HD image on WhatsApp from Android and iOS devices. Similarly, Meta is also said to be working on enabling the HD video-sharing feature on WhatsApp.
Instant Video Messages
You can reply to a message with a short video on WhatsApp. This new feature allows users to send short videos while chatting with friends and family, adding a new dimension to Meta's WhatsApp chat experience.
Silence Unknown Calls
For those fed up with receiving calls from unknown people on WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta allows you to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers to improve privacy. Users can now enable mute unknown callers to stay away from unsolicited audio and video calls from strangers.
Edit Messages
Did you send a WhatsApp message quickly and want to repeat it? You can now do the same on WhatsApp, where the platform now allows users to edit a text message on WhatsApp. However, only one text message can be edited within 15 minutes, and when a message is edited, the recipient will be informed.
Create Groups without a Name
Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform is changing one of those basic requirements, namely naming the group. That means you can now create a WhatsApp group without naming it. The group creation process remains the same.
Secure Private Chats
WhatsApp now supports Chat Lock, where users can lock specific chats, which can only be accessed with authentication; this adds an extra layer of privacy, especially for those who have to share their smartphones with other people.