6 new features of WhatsApp that every user should know

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app, with more than 2 billion users. The combination of cross-platform compatibility and end-to-end encryption helps make it so popular among users, especially in India. Over the past few months, the Meta-owned platform has picked up a number of useful features, big and small. Here are 6 new WhatsApp features that everyone should know about to get the most out of this app.



Share HD Photos

Meta has finally enabled an option that allows users to send high-definition (HD) images directly on WhatsApp to preserve image quality and details. Users can now send an HD image on WhatsApp from Android and iOS devices. Similarly, Meta is also said to be working on enabling the HD video-sharing feature on WhatsApp.

Instant Video Messages

You can reply to a message with a short video on WhatsApp. This new feature allows users to send short videos while chatting with friends and family, adding a new dimension to Meta's WhatsApp chat experience.

Silence Unknown Calls

For those fed up with receiving calls from unknown people on WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta allows you to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers to improve privacy. Users can now enable mute unknown callers to stay away from unsolicited audio and video calls from strangers.

Edit Messages

Did you send a WhatsApp message quickly and want to repeat it? You can now do the same on WhatsApp, where the platform now allows users to edit a text message on WhatsApp. However, only one text message can be edited within 15 minutes, and when a message is edited, the recipient will be informed.

Create Groups without a Name

Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform is changing one of those basic requirements, namely naming the group. That means you can now create a WhatsApp group without naming it. The group creation process remains the same.

Secure Private Chats

WhatsApp now supports Chat Lock, where users can lock specific chats, which can only be accessed with authentication; this adds an extra layer of privacy, especially for those who have to share their smartphones with other people.