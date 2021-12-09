A sneak peek into Meta's Facebook new office in India

Meta (formerly Facebook), today unveiled a new office in Gurugram. Spanning 130,000 square feet*, across 6 floors, this is Meta's first stand-alone office facility in Asia, and blends global and local culture.

Facebook's 'Meta'morphosis

Since unveiling its first office in Hyderabad in 2010, the company has evolved and rebranding to 'Meta' is the most recent example.

The term " metaverse" is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination - so much so that one of the internet giants are rebranding to signal their embrace of the futuristic idea. Facebook on October 28 announced that it has changed its company name to Meta. The world's most valuable company, Microsoft, on November 2, announced its plan to bring Metaverse to its video conferencing platform 'Teams'.

The design

The new Meta headquarters is designed with an open floor plan and its unfinished look. This is meant to inspire collaboration and the consciously exposed concrete pillars and wires on the roof are meant to reflect its start-up roots.

Designed with modern, minimalist and functional furniture, the bright red, deep blue and and mustard tapestry add a burst of colour to the office. An events center and a full production studio - equipped with a green room, are avenues for creation and collaboration.

Meta gets a desi touch

For the Gurugram office, the tech giant's aim was to reflects India's cultural and ideological diversity through art.

They have also created a dedicated office space titled 'Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy' . The centre showcases the way technology can act as a bridge for skilling and economic development. This includes a dedicated area for demonstrating how new technologies like AR and VR will transform some of the key sectors such as learning and education, commerce and healthcare in the future.

The Covid-19 pandemic touch

Considering the pandemic, the office has also moulded several experiences in the interest of health and safety of employees. This includes several touchless experiences in the cafeteria and washroom facilities, as well as other best practices such as touchless sanitization stations and temperature checks.

source: techgig