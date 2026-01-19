Aadhaar–IRCTC Linking Made Easy: Step-by-Step Guide for Train passengers in 2026

Linking your Aadhaar card with your IRCTC account has become a crucial step for every railway passenger in 2026. What was once optional is now mandatory for booking train tickets online. The move aims to protect genuine travellers, curb misuse by agents, and ensure fair access to high-demand tickets such as Tatkal and Premium Tatkal.

The Indian Railways and IRCTC have introduced Aadhaar authentication to make ticket booking more transparent and secure. By verifying a passenger’s identity, the system helps prevent bulk bookings by agents and bots. As a result, genuine travellers get a better chance of securing seats, especially during peak seasons.

Why Aadhaar Linking Matters

When you authenticate your IRCTC account with Aadhaar, you gain priority access to Tatkal and Premium Tatkal booking windows. The system filters out fake and multiple accounts, ensuring that real passengers are not pushed out by automated or agent-driven bookings. This creates a more balanced and fair ticketing environment.

For passport holders and frequent travellers, Aadhaar linking also improves availability and affordability, as blocked agent bookings free up seats for genuine users.

What You Need Before Starting

Before beginning the process, keep these essentials ready:

An active IRCTC account with valid user ID and password

Your Aadhaar card (12-digit number or Virtual ID)

A mobile number linked with Aadhaar to receive OTP

Personal details such as name, date of birth, and gender must match on both IRCTC and Aadhaar records

Even a small mismatch in spelling or date format can cause verification failure.

Step-by-Step Guide to Link Aadhaar with IRCTC

Visit the official IRCTC website and log in. Go to the My Account section from the top menu. Click on Authenticate User or Link Your Aadhaar. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual ID. Check that your personal details match your Aadhaar records. Click Verify Details and Receive OTP. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Accept the consent statement and submit the form.

Once completed, your account will be successfully authenticated.

How to Check Linking Status

After logging in, a green tick at the top of your IRCTC dashboard indicates successful authentication. You can also verify this under My Account → Authenticate User.

Important Things to Remember

Your Aadhaar-linked mobile number must be active, as all verification happens via OTP. Ensure that your personal information is identical in both IRCTC and Aadhaar databases. Authenticated users enjoy better access to special booking windows, particularly during Tatkal hours.

Linking Aadhaar with your IRCTC account is a simple yet powerful step toward safer and fairer train travel. It takes only a few minutes but eliminates booking restrictions and last-minute hassles. By completing this process early, you ensure uninterrupted access to online ticket booking and a smoother railway experience in 2026.



