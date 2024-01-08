Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday unveiled new AI-powered 'Swift' laptops with new Intel Core Ultra processors.

The Swift family laptops include three models -- Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, and Swift X 14.

The laptops will be first available in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and North America regions starting in February.

"Through our deep, technical collaboration with Acer, we are building beyond the CPU focusing on power efficiency, graphics, and AI usages. The Acer Swift Go and Acer Swift X 14 laptops are excellent examples of AI PCs being delivered to market, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and featuring an all-new NPU (neural processing unit) to enable AI on client," James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer, said in a statement.

Moreover, Acer announced its collaboration with the chip maker Qualcomm to launch two new gaming routers.

The company will leverage the power of the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 for stable connections and enhanced wireless gameplay.

The two routers include -- Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router.

According to the company, the Predator Connect X7 5G CPE stands out as the first to combine 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band BE11000 throughput, offering 3.5 Gbps over 5G and an extremely low latency of 1 ms.

The Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router, with support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band throughput, keeps up with the combined throughput of BE11000 and can be effortlessly integrated with multi-unit mesh systems.