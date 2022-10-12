Adani Group acquires unified license from Telecom Department

Gautam Adani Group participated in the recently held 5G spectrum auction. Now, reports suggest that Adani Data Networks has been granted a license to offer complete telecom services in India. Press Trust of India (PTI) was the first to report this, as stated by two official sources.



According to the report, "Adani Data Networks has obtained UL (AS)," an official source said. Another official reportedly said the permit was granted earlier this week, on Monday. However, it should be noted that the company has not revealed any details about introducing a telecommunications network to take over Jio and Airtel. The company has previously mentioned that it does not intend to offer retail telecommunications services and has purchased 5G spectrum to set up its private 5G network.

Another report suggests that Adani Data Networks received the unified license from the Department of Telecom only in six circles, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. With that, the company can now make long-distance calls on its network and offer internet services.

For those unaware, Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL) acquired the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz millimetre wave band for Rs 212 crore for 20 years. At the time, the Adani Data Networks said it plans to use the airwaves for its data centres and the super app it's building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports and gas retailing to ports. The unified license will also help the company with its data centre business.

"The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio," the Adani group had said in a statement previously.