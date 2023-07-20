AI-powered sex robots will replace human partners: Ex-Google executive

Adding to the AI vs humans debate, a former Google exec has made big claims about how AI will replace humans in one more area, the bed. c, a former Google executive, has made a big prediction about artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that AI-powered sex robots will become so realistic that it will be difficult for people to tell them apart from their real human partners; the story initially appeared on IANS.



According to the report, Gawdat spoke about this in an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast with Tom Bilyeu on YouTube. Gawdat said that AI would soon allow us to have fictional sexual experiences using special headsets, like Apple's Vision Pro or the Quest 3, that show us things in virtual reality. These headphones, with the help of AI-powered bots, will make us feel like we are interacting with real sex robots.

Gawdat explained that sometimes our brains can be easily tricked by things that aren't real. If AI can act and feel like humans, it could be hard for us to tell whether or not our experiences are real.

He also discussed the possibility of technology connecting directly to our brains. This could make us feel like we are talking and interacting with another person, and we may not even need a human partner in the future.

Gawdat knows that real human relationships can be complicated and messy. He thinks the AI could be so advanced that it can copy the mental and emotional parts of being close to someone, like having a friend or being in love.

There is an ongoing debate about whether AI-powered bots should be considered "sentient", which means having feelings and thoughts like humans. But Gawdat says that if we feel a strong connection to AI, it doesn't matter if they are considered real.

Ultimately, Gawdat believes that AI will change how we think about love and relationships. As technology improves, it can be challenging to differentiate between human and artificial interactions. Having AI-powered partners could become more common and accepted in society. But this also raises important questions about right or wrong, and we'll have to consider these things in the future.