AirTag 2 May Launch in 2025: Extended Range and Safety Upgrades

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the second generation of its AirTag tracking device by mid-2025, bringing substantial upgrades to its functionality. According to tech insider Mark Gurman, the new AirTag, likely named AirTag 2, will feature a significantly enhanced tracking range and improved safety measures, making it a more robust option for users seeking to track their belongings.

The key improvement lies in Apple’s second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, which promises up to three times the range of the current chip used in the first-generation AirTag. This new chip debuted in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and is now set to elevate the AirTag’s tracking capabilities. With a rumoured tracking range of approximately 60 meters (about 200 feet), AirTag 2 could mirror the Precision Finding feature found in the latest iPhone models. Precision Finding enables users to locate their devices or friends with pinpoint accuracy, even in crowded spaces—a capability that will now make finding lost belongings much easier.

Whether it’s misplaced keys at home or a forgotten bag in a public area, the extended range of the AirTag 2 could provide greater convenience and peace of mind. This update will particularly benefit forgetful individuals or frequent travellers who rely on Apple’s ecosystem to stay organized.

Beyond the range improvement, Apple is also expected to address past safety concerns. The built-in speaker, a feature designed to emit sound when locating the device, will reportedly undergo a redesign to make it harder to disable. This adjustment aims to reduce misuse, such as using AirTags for stalking, which has been a concern with the current model.

Despite these internal upgrades, the overall design of the AirTag is not expected to change significantly. Gurman suggests that apart from the enhanced chip and safety improvements, the new AirTag will retain the familiar aesthetic of its predecessor.

The original AirTag launched in April 2021 and quickly became popular for item tracking within Apple’s ecosystem. By the time the new version debuts, it will mark nearly four years since the first model’s release. The rumoured AirTag 2 could prove to be worth the wait for Apple fans eagerly awaiting better performance and security. If Gurman’s predictions hold true, this next iteration will further solidify Apple’s position in the smart tracking device market.