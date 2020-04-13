Airtel 349: Bharati Airtel Has Come up With A Prepaid Plan Along With Free Amazon Prime Subscription

Along with the tech giants, even the telecom companies are also lending their hands to people in order to help them by cutting down the amounts on the prepaid plans.

Bharati Airtel which has millions of customers in this country has also come up with the same action plan. This telecom company has made its customers happy by introducing Rs 349 plan which includes 2 GB data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls with 28 days validity. Actually, this plan was originally was @ Rs 299. But Airtel has increased the amount and added more benefits to the current plan. This plan includes one-month Amazon prime free subscription which costs Rs 129.

Along with it, Airtel is also offering Airtel Xstream app subscription, free hello tunes, Wynk music, free online courses from Shaw academy and even Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. So, now the 349 plan is fully loaded with all the benefits in this Corona season.

Airtel company is also partnering with Bharati AXA General Insurance and is offering health insurance and financial protection against Covid-19 disease. According to the official statement, both insurance plans are available with Airtel Payment Bank Savings account.

Even the Airtel application includes free movies, kids content and a wide range of educational content for all its customers. Thank You Airtel for all your generosity!!!