Airtel, BSNL and Jio broadband plans offer free OTT subscriptions; check out

Are you looking for a broadband plan that comes with a subscription/OTT benefit? If so! Then you have visited the right page as we have listed broadband plans offered by popular telecom service operators Airtel, Jio and BSNL for entertainment lovers. The popularity of OTT platforms has been on the rise for a long time, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been trying to attract more and more customers with OTT subscription benefits. Some of the internet service providers in the country offer broadband plans that come with additional subscriptions to OTT platforms and high-speed data. Check out these high-speed 300Mbps broadband plans that come with OTT subscriptions offered by Jio, Airtel, and BSNL.



JioFiber 300Mbps Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers an attractive 300 Mbps plan with excellent additional benefits, including an OTT subscription. The 300 Mbps plan offered by JioFiber is priced at Rs. 1,499 per month (30 days). It also provides a FUP data cap of 3.3TB or 3300GB, unlimited calls and equal 300Mbps upload and download speed along with OTT subscriptions. In addition, users get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

Fiber Airtel Xstream

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan that comes with Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, as well as a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as part of the "Airtel Appreciation Benefits". The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at the cost of ₹1,499 for one month, along with the FUP data for the unlimited plan up to 3,500 GB or 3.5 TB. Please note that this plan is for the city of Delhi and may vary slightly between various cities.

BSNL 300Mbps Plan

The government-owned BSNL offers a 300Mbps plan at a price similar to that of Airtel and Jio. The plan called 'Fibre Ultra' provides access to 300 Mbps Internet speed for the data limit set at 4000 GB and unlimited data downloads and unlimited local and STD calls. This BSNL plan also comes with a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack.



