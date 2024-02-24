Airtel strengthens its retail footprint in Hyderabad

February 23, 2024, Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced that it has launched eighteen, next-gen Company-owned stores in the city of Hyderabad. The new stores that have come up in Boduppal NGS, My Home Jewel, Moulaali, BN Reddy, Alwal, Ramanthapur, Gajularamaram, KPHB-3, Beeramguda, Pragathinagar, Bachupally, Alkapuri 2, Krishna Nagar, Nacharam, Saroor Nagar, Sainikpuri, Dammaiguda and Karmanghat will strengthen Airtel’s retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel’s cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus etc. With a vision to deliver unparalleled service experience, the store-staff, referred to as ‘Airtel Friends’ are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel’s portfolio including mobile, broadband and DTH.





Commenting on the expansion, Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Telangana. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Telangana continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market.”

Airtel has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years, fortifying its retail presence in the country. The Company currently has 1500 stores nationally.