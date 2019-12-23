Trending :
Airtel Voice over Wi-Fi Service goes live in these cities

Highlights

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service to be available in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu

Airtel's voice-over Wi-Fi also called VoWi-Fi call service which claims to improve indoor calling experience, is now available in few more cities. A few weeks back the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling was officially rolled out to few users in Delhi and NCR.

The Airtel Wi-Fi calling allows Airtel smartphone customers to shift effortlessly to Voice over Wi-Fi calls while at home or office.

"Following its introduction in Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), today launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi service – 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu," Airtel said on Monday in a statement.

The latest announcement comes soon after Airtel whitelisted six new handsets to support its Wi-Fi calling service. Airtel customers can now use the service on Samsung S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. So far, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is compatible with select Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus phones.

The service of Airtel Wi-Fi Calling allows users to make voice calls over a Wi-Fi network. Anyhow at present, the service is restricted to its own Xstream Fiber broadband service. Airtel has plans to extend Wi-Fi Calling to more broadband service; Reliance Jio has also reportedly begun testing its VoWi-Fi service in India. Jio hasn't formally announced the launch of the service.

Airtel customers with compatible handsets can start using Wi-Fi calling through these steps.

1 - Users should upgrade device operating software to the latest version.

2 - Go to Settings on your handset and enable Wi-Fi Calling.

3 - Make sure VoLTE is enabled on your handset.

This Wi-Fi Calling service from Airtel's is offered for free. As per Airtel's FAQs section, 5 minutes of Wi-Fi calling will consume less than 5MB of data. Wi-Fi Calling service can be used to make local, and STD calls. However, the service cannot be used for making an international call or roaming call in a foreign country.

As per Airtel, "Calls made using Airtel's WiFi Calling Services to any other network or number not having Wi-Fi Calling Services would be possible and will be charged for at the existing prices/ plans as applicable to other networks for the duration of the call."

