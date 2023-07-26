AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons

Artificial intelligence is no longer a part of the professional world only. Governments around the world are serious about this. Artificial intelligence was also included in the bilateral agreements signed during PM Modi's American state visit recently. The digital marketing landscape has been revolutionised by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and chat tools like Chat-GPT, with significant potential to transform marketing strategies, according to digital marketing specialist Kushagra Anand, the Founder of Pressverse. The current market size of India's digital marketing business is an impressive USD 4.5 billion. However, this thriving industry faces a threat from the increasing dominance of automation tools, including AI and Chat-GPT, impacting marketing professionals and society as a whole.



AI's impact on digital marketing is evident in several ways. Firstly, AI-driven content generation tools streamline content creation processes, leading to a 25% increase in overall content output for companies, resulting in improved website traffic and engagement. Secondly, AI-powered chat tools, like chatbots, offer real-time and personalised customer support, leading to a 35% increase in customer satisfaction and a 10-20% increase in conversion rates for businesses using AI-driven personalisation. Thirdly, AI tools have transformed influencer marketing by identifying relevant influencers based on social media presence and audience demographics, leading to more authentic and effective brand collaborations.

Despite its transformative benefits, Kushagra also acknowledges potential threats posed by AI. Job displacement is a concern, as AI's automation capabilities may reduce the need for human intervention, impacting marketing professionals. Privacy concerns arise from AI's hyper-personalisation, potentially exploiting vulnerabilities if misused. Additionally, the rise of AI-driven misinformation and deepfake technologies poses risks to brand reputation and consumer trust, demanding vigilant monitoring and regulation.

As marketers and businesses adopt AI in their strategies, they must navigate these opportunities and challenges wisely to leverage its full potential and ensure a sustainable and responsible approach to digital marketing.