Alert! Android App "Color Message" Carries Joker Virus - Delete It

If you are an Android application user and want to download an application, then Google Play Store is where you can easily do it. However, one should note that not all Android apps on the Google Play Store are safe and secure. Therefore, if you download any of the unsafe apps on your phone, you may end up losing your data, or it may cause security issues. And that brings us to our problem: the Android Joker virus app. Yes, the Joker virus has been found in an Android application, and it is called Color Message. It is a popular application, and hundreds of thousands of people have downloaded it, and you may be one of them. Therefore, it is vitally important that you remove this Android app because Joker malware is hidden.



Criminals often try to breach phone security tools to inject Trojans into various applications to steal data from time to time using unsafe applications. A popular Android app called "Color Message" has been found to carry the Joker virus. According to the information, the Joker virus steals personal data from your smartphones and gains premium access to other applications.



The Joker virus has been known since 2017 and acts as the basis for many applications. Therefore, it is considered very dangerous. The worrying thing is that it has been banned many times, but it keeps coming back. The virus is similar to malware that infiltrates your device, steals personal data, and enrols you in premium services that can drain your bank account. And it can also lead to an increase in phone bills.



How the Joker virus enters your phone



When you download or install a new app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access and permissions are required to various details and data stored on your phone. Unfortunately, most people grant these permissions readily as they rush to download. And generally, viruses enter your smartphone within the new application, which has been infected with the Joker malware, and thus you gain access to your personal data.

The "Color Message" app offers sticker sets and message analytics, but it also steals your data. It can be known that the application has more than 5 million downloads. However, it has been removed from the Google Play Store. Also, if you have the app installed on your phone, we recommend that you uninstall it.

It is also recommended not to install unnecessary applications and permit them to access all your data taking into account security reasons. Google Play Store security is there, but many viruses escape detection. Therefore, you must be careful and be completely safe before installing any application on your phone.



How to delete the Joker virus from your phone

Step 1: Go to the phone settings.

Step 2: then to Applications.

Step 3: uninstall the application.

Step 4: Next, check all the Joker malware has prepared for you.

Step 5: Stop payments for everyone.