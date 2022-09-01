All about Reliance Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device

During the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries President and CEO Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio Air Fiber, a simple plug-and-play device to deliver ultra-high-speed 5G connectivity over the air without no wires. It can be placed at home, or you can even take it to your office. In addition, Reliance Jio's new 5G wearable device was unveiled during AGM 2022. However, there is still much information to be revealed in the future. Here's everything we know about the Reliance Jio Air Fiber 5G hotspot device.

Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device

About the Jio Air Fiber device: As it was introduced during Reliance AGM 2022, it is a plug-and-play device that offers a 5G hotspot to your system. It will provide access to high-speed fiber-like connectivity for multiple use cases.

When will Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device launch?

It is still unknown when Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device will launch in India. However, Jio plans to roll out 5G services in India to a few selected cities by October 2022. So, we can expect Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device to launch in the post-Diwali festive season.

Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device Use

Jio Air Fiber can be used to broadcast various camera angles of a sporting event and would be beneficial for multiplayer cloud gaming due to its low latency in 5G.

Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device Price:

Reliance did not mention the price of the Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device. However, the 91Mobiles report has anticipated that the price of Jio the Air Fiber will be similar to the existing Jio Fiber plans.

How is Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot Device different from Jio Fiber? The Jio Fiber is limited to a particular area of the modem installation, whereas you can take the Jio Air Fiber 5G Hotspot device wherever you want.