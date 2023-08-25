  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25 to 31 August 2023

Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25 to 31 August 2023
x
Highlights

Business Value Days will commence on 25 August 2023 and run till 31 August 2023 to help all business customers enjoy special deals and offers.

Amazon Business announced the commencement of its flagship event, Business Value Days, for all business customers starting from 25August and through till 31August 2023. The event will provide extra benefits to enterprise customers who enjoy unmatched deals and offers on products such as smartwatches, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, office furniture, security cameras, smart TVs, and many more.

Enterprise customers can enjoy 10% cashback up to INR 500 on orders above INR 2500 or more on their prepaid orders. Business customers can avail up to 60% off on laptops and monitors and up to 75% off on smartwatches. They can enjoy up to 70% off on Home and kitchen appliances, Décor and furnishing products, and other home improvement products. Additionally, they can also avail up to 65% off on smart TVs and up to 60% off on ACs and washing machines. In addition to these benefits, enterprise customers can adopt other features such as a Multi-user account, pay later, Bill to Ship to, and Approvals to make business purchases more efficient.

Business Value Days aims to help all enterprise customers by providing over 19 Cr GST-enabled products across top categories at exciting prices. It also gives an opportunity to over 10 Lakh sellers on the platform to sell products in bulk to all businesses. Existing Amazon Business customers can gather more information about the event after signing into their business account. New customers can also see the visibility and know more about the sale event once they create a free account on https://business.amazon.in.

Here are the great deals across categories on Amazon Business during Business Value days.

Computer, Laptops and Electronics:

  • Up to 75% off on smartwatches
  • Up to 60% off on trending laptop deals
  • Up to 60% off on Dell and Honor laptops
  • Up to 50% off on monitors

Large Appliances:

  • Up to 55% off on washing machines
  • Up to 40% off on ACs
  • Up to 60% off on other trending deals

Kitchen Products:

  • Up to 40% off Home & Kitchen Appliances
  • Up to 70% off mixer, grinder, and juicer
  • Up to 70% off on other trending kitchen deals

Office & Home Improvement

  • Up to 50% off on security cameras
  • Up to 70% off + extra discount up to INR 3000 off on Blaupankt
  • Up to 65% off on smart TVs
  • Up to 65% off on 43 inches TV
  • Up to 50% off on other trending TV deals

Additional offers:

  • Up to 70% off on Decor & Furnishing products
  • Up to 50% off Power & Hand tools
  • Up to 60% off on office furniture

Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has always worked to add value and convenience to its customers’ businesses. This sale event aims to help all Amazon Business customers acquire business supplies at amazing deals and offers, further minimizing the cost of procurement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X