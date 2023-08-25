Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25 to 31 August 2023

Amazon Business announced the commencement of its flagship event, Business Value Days, for all business customers starting from 25August and through till 31August 2023. The event will provide extra benefits to enterprise customers who enjoy unmatched deals and offers on products such as smartwatches, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, office furniture, security cameras, smart TVs, and many more.

Enterprise customers can enjoy 10% cashback up to INR 500 on orders above INR 2500 or more on their prepaid orders. Business customers can avail up to 60% off on laptops and monitors and up to 75% off on smartwatches. They can enjoy up to 70% off on Home and kitchen appliances, Décor and furnishing products, and other home improvement products. Additionally, they can also avail up to 65% off on smart TVs and up to 60% off on ACs and washing machines. In addition to these benefits, enterprise customers can adopt other features such as a Multi-user account, pay later, Bill to Ship to, and Approvals to make business purchases more efficient.