Live
- High street shopping?
- ISRO releases breathtaking video of Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling down to lunar surface from lander
- NHAI Initiates Skywalk Project to Enhance Safety
- Manipur violence: SC directs trial of CBI cases in Guwahati
- PETA’s gesture to ISRO's success
- Rani Mukerji: I have tried to project women very differently through my films
- ED files chargesheet in IMS case
- YSRCP MPs to meet CEC on August 28 at 4.30 PM over voters list
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next 3 days
- Aishwarya Lekshmisigns three films, says ‘Ponniyin Selvan' opened a lot of doors for me
Just In
Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25 to 31 August 2023
Business Value Days will commence on 25 August 2023 and run till 31 August 2023 to help all business customers enjoy special deals and offers.
Amazon Business announced the commencement of its flagship event, Business Value Days, for all business customers starting from 25August and through till 31August 2023. The event will provide extra benefits to enterprise customers who enjoy unmatched deals and offers on products such as smartwatches, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, office furniture, security cameras, smart TVs, and many more.
Enterprise customers can enjoy 10% cashback up to INR 500 on orders above INR 2500 or more on their prepaid orders. Business customers can avail up to 60% off on laptops and monitors and up to 75% off on smartwatches. They can enjoy up to 70% off on Home and kitchen appliances, Décor and furnishing products, and other home improvement products. Additionally, they can also avail up to 65% off on smart TVs and up to 60% off on ACs and washing machines. In addition to these benefits, enterprise customers can adopt other features such as a Multi-user account, pay later, Bill to Ship to, and Approvals to make business purchases more efficient.
Business Value Days aims to help all enterprise customers by providing over 19 Cr GST-enabled products across top categories at exciting prices. It also gives an opportunity to over 10 Lakh sellers on the platform to sell products in bulk to all businesses. Existing Amazon Business customers can gather more information about the event after signing into their business account. New customers can also see the visibility and know more about the sale event once they create a free account on https://business.amazon.in.
Here are the great deals across categories on Amazon Business during Business Value days.
Computer, Laptops and Electronics:
- Up to 75% off on smartwatches
- Up to 60% off on trending laptop deals
- Up to 60% off on Dell and Honor laptops
- Up to 50% off on monitors
Large Appliances:
- Up to 55% off on washing machines
- Up to 40% off on ACs
- Up to 60% off on other trending deals
Kitchen Products:
- Up to 40% off Home & Kitchen Appliances
- Up to 70% off mixer, grinder, and juicer
- Up to 70% off on other trending kitchen deals
Office & Home Improvement
- Up to 50% off on security cameras
- Up to 70% off + extra discount up to INR 3000 off on Blaupankt
- Up to 65% off on smart TVs
- Up to 65% off on 43 inches TV
- Up to 50% off on other trending TV deals
Additional offers:
- Up to 70% off on Decor & Furnishing products
- Up to 50% off Power & Hand tools
- Up to 60% off on office furniture
Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has always worked to add value and convenience to its customers’ businesses. This sale event aims to help all Amazon Business customers acquire business supplies at amazing deals and offers, further minimizing the cost of procurement.