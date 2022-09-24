Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Exciting Offers on TVs under Rs 30000

If you've wanted to upgrade your television, but your limited funds prevent you from doing so? You will not have to wait any longer, as Amazon has returned with one of India's biggest sales. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has arrived, and you won't want to pass up the deals. For a limited time only, Amazon provides up to 10% off and a flat 10% cashback on various products, and the renowned Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on September 23rd, 2022.

We bring you a list of the top 5 TVs under INR 30,000 that you can buy on the last day of the sale that will fit your budget and are well known for their remarkable quality and features. So, without further ado, let us begin. Don't wait until the sale is over.

1. Westinghouse TV- 32-inch (WH32SP17) Pi Series - INR 8499

Introducing the Westinghouse 32-inch pi series TV. This TV is perfect for those who want to upgrade their television but are limited by budget. With this TV, you will get all the features and functions you desire at an affordable price. Order now and get it delivered to your doorstep. Westinghouse added the 32-inch Pi series to their portfolio in India with prices starting from Rs 8,499/-. The Pi model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL, one of India's largest TV manufacturers. The newly launched model will be available to customers on Amazon during The Great India Festival Sale, from 23rd September onwards.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series will be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter. The model includes 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. Smart HD ReadyTV allows users to access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. Smart HD Ready TV users can access various apps and games via the Google Play Store. To top it all off, consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow. Users can access all these features without having to get up from their comfortable spot on the couch.

2. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro - INR 30000

This OnePlus TV comes with a Screen Size of 43 inches and offers a 4K Resolution. It Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, and Hotstar. It has a total of 3 HDMI Ports and comes with Stereo Surround Speakers With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz; it gives the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, or a gaming console. It also offers 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Its Dual-band Wi-Fi Sound produces 24 Watts Output.

3. Redmi Smart TV L43R7-7AIN - INR 26,999

The Redmi smart TV comes with a Screen Size of 43 Inches with a 4K Resolution. It SupportsInternet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, and Disney+Hotstar. With a total of 3 HDMI Ports and Stereo Speakers, it offers a Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz. It comes with 178 Degree wide viewing angle. It has the Connectivity of Dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0 | 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, Blu-ray Players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | eARC - Dolby Atmos Passthrough eARC.

4. Westinghouse Smart TV WH50UD82 - INR 23,999

The 50-inch UHD model offers a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console. Also, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices Westinghouse LED TV provides an experience that combines your favourite streaming content on the home screen. Choose from a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more.

It comes with Application support from YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and more. Display Mirroring for compatible devices It produces 40 Watts Sound Output Its Powerful Speakers with Crystal clear Audio Display provide a great experience to the viewers Durable IPS Grade DLED panel | Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms.

5. Sony Bravia Google TV KD-32W830K - INR 26990

With a Screen Size of 32 Inches and a Resolution of 720p, this TV Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More. It comes with a total of 3 HDMI Ports. It offers Compatibility with the following devices - Android Phone, Home theatre, and iPhone.

It offers a Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle along with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It produces the Sound Output of 20 Watts (Dolby Audio). Other supported TV features - Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with this, it also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa.