Impressive dance performances mark Tribal Youth Exchange prog

Visakhapatnam: Tribal youth from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are participating in the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange programme organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The week-long event that began on Wednesday aims to expose youth to technological and industrial developments while providing an opportunity to experience India’s diverse cultural heritage.

Inaugurating the programme at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Wednesday, My Bharat (NYK) state director for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Ansuman Prasad Das said that tribal youth are emerging as powerful catalysts for socio-economic transformation by effectively leveraging education, entrepreneurship and digital skills, preserving their rich cultural heritage. He observed that the role of tribal youth is gradually shifting from being passive beneficiaries of welfare schemes to active agents of change and inclusive nation-building.

Also, Das explained that the programme primarily focuses on empowering youth from tribal communities residing in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Emphasising social equity, he urged eligible members of tribal communities to gain awareness and effectively utilise the opportunities provided under the constitutional reservation system.