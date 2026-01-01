Kuppam Airport project to boost regional devpt: Collector

Kuppam (Chittoor District): District Collector Sumith Kumar said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is implementing special plans to develop the Kuppam region into a spiritual and tourism hub. He was speaking at a Gram Sabha held on Wednesday at Dandi Kuppam village in Santhipuram mandal, attended by KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat, officials and farmers.

The Collector stated that farmers from Santhipuram and Ramakuppam mandals have come forward willingly to provide land for the proposed airport in Kuppam constituency. He assured them of fair compensation and full support, including protection of houses, lands and livestock. A detailed report will be submitted to the government to ensure that farmers who lose land receive all eligible benefits.

He said the airport will help farmers from Palamaner, V Kota and Madanapalle regions export agricultural produce to major cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai, ensuring better prices and improved incomes. Land acquisition will be carried out under the Land Acquisition Acts of 2009 and 2013. The project is expected to generate employment for around 500 local youth.

The Collector said the Central and State governments are working together to make the airport operational by 2027. Due to its proximity to Bengaluru, the airport will bring significant economic benefits to Kuppam and nearby areas.