Addl Collector Srinivas releases the Hans India 2026 calendar

Nalgonda: District Additional Collector (Revenue) J. Srinivas stated that The Hans India is widely recognised for its unbiased and factual reporting.

He released The Hans India New Year 2026 calendar at his chamber. I &PR AD Venkateshwarlu, district Staff Reporter Deekonda Ravi Shankar, District Advertisement Manager Murali, journalists’ leader Jaya Shankar, and photographer M.Srinivas were present.

He also congratulated The Hans India for bringing out the New Year 2026 calendar well in advance, noting that it contains useful and relevant information for the public. He conveyed New year greetings to the district people on this occasion.