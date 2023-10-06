Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Deals on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Mobiles and Smart TVs

The biggest festive celebration in India, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, will start on October 8th, 2023, with 24-hour early access for Prime members. Celebrate the festive season with great deals, big savings, blockbuster entertainment, and over 5,000 new product launches across categories on Amazon.in. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, customers can look forward to great value offers from brands such as Samsung Smartphones and Appliances and Intel Laptops among others.



Makes Shopping Extra Rewarding with Bank Offers and Amazon Pay

Customers get a chance to win INR 1000 as an Amazon pay wallet and shop during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is pay any bill or recharge their mobile or DTH to unlock this offer. Moreover, with the “everyone can fly” travel store, customers can get great savings across domestic and international destinations, with up to 25% on flights and up to 50% on hotels. Unlock offers up to INR 700 on online payments with Amazon Pay across your favourite apps – Zomato, BookMyShow, Swiggy, Dominos and more. Additionally, to make festive shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer and earn 5% unlimited back when they pay or shop, and with Amazon Pay Later customers can get instant credit up to INR 1 lakh basis eligibility. Avail No Cost EMI on Credit Cards, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay Later, and Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, while those gifting their loved ones Amazon Pay Gift Cards can enjoy up to 10% cashback on each purchase. You can save up to INR 7,500* on shopping with Cashback Rewards. Just make daily payments or shop on Amazon to unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the sale.

Make Shopping FUN!

Amazon LIVE: We willhave 1000+ streams through a curated list of over 300 influencers across tech, gaming, fashion, lifestyle, home, sports, and beauty to help customers make an informed purchase decision.Amazon India’s first-ever free self-serve product customization feature will offer an intuitive experience that provides visual design tools to customers to personalize products. The feature enables customers to customize a wide range of products as per their creative requirements.

Here are some top deals & offers by sellers this ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Get up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Affordable Smartphones start at just INR 5,499 , including all offers and discounts

including all offers and discounts Introducing the All-Star lineup of the latest Smartphones and Accessories, the Smartphone Dream Team, from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, Tecno and many more

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can avail of a minimum of 3 months No Cost EMI on all Android 5G smartphones

Drive into the 5th Gear and get the best Exchange offers of up to INR 60,000 on your old smartphone. 5G smartphones start at just INR 8,999, including all offers and discounts. This festive season, customers can now upgrade to 5G starting INR 28/day from Amazon's 5th Gear Store, with easy No Cost EMI and exchange offers 99% of customers get the promised exchange value on any smartphone

on your old smartphone. 5G smartphones start at just INR 8,999, including all offers and discounts. This festive season, customers can now upgrade to 5G starting INR 28/day from Amazon's 5th Gear Store, with easy No Cost EMI and exchange offers 99% of customers get the promised exchange value on any smartphone The newly launched flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, will be available starting at INR 2,778/month for customers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival at a price of 49,999 including bank discount Get exciting dealsand No Cost EMI on smartphones across prices segments including:

o Apple iPhone 13: for INR 39,999

o HONOR 90 5G: for INR 26,999

o i tel P55 5G: for INR 8,999

o iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: for 21,499

o Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G: for INR 72,999

o Redmi 12 5G: for INR 10,350

o Realme Narzo 60X 5G: for INR 10,800*

o Realme Narzo N53: for INR 7,999*

o OnePlus 11R 5G: for INR 34,999*

o OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: for INR 17,499

o Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: for INR 14,999

o Tecno Flip V 5G: for INR 47999*

* Prices include existing offers

Large Appliances & TVs

· This festive season, upgrade your appliances with EMI plans that would cost you as low as INR 99 per day at 0% interest. Get up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners & more with an additional bank cashback of INR 17,000

· Free 1-year extended warranty on all appliances worth up to INR 5,000. Limited period offer, valid on purchases from Oct 7th - Oct 9th only

· Double door refrigerators starting INR 18,990 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months

· Get 1-ton air conditioners starting at INR 19,999

· Upgrade your viewing experience with large-screen TVs starting at just INR 99/day

· Televisions that fit every budget – starting at as low as INR 5,299

· Dishwashers starting at INR 16,990 and microwaves starting at INR 4,490