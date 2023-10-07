Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and OnePlus Mobiles

Amazon is back with its much-awaited Big Indian Festival Sale. It is scheduled to begin on October 8 and is now available to Prime members. The e-commerce giant offers discounts and substantial savings on various electronic products such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and other electronic items.

Interestingly, as it is customary for Apple users to wait for the offer to buy the iPhones they want, the offer offers great discounts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and OnePlus smartphones.

Please find the prices of the following iPhones during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:

iPhone 13: Rs 47,999

iPhone 14: Rs 61,999

iPhone 14 Plus: Rs 70,999

iPhone 14 Pro: Rs 1,19,990

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Rs 1,39,990

It is worth noting that these prices have been provided based on the last viewed home page of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Some of these iPhones may not be available due to high demand and out of stock.

OnePlus smartphones with a big discount on Amazon:

OnePlus 11R 5G on Amazon -Rs 39,999

The OnePlus 11R 5G offers an attractive combination of style and performance. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display provides stunning visuals and fluid interactions. This phone has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring fast multitasking and efficient performance. The camera system features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera for clear and vibrant photos. The 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging keeps you connected all day. It is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GM RAM and 128GB ROM variant.

OnePlus 11 5G on Amazon -Rs 56,999

The OnePlus 11 5G is a powerful smartphone combining cutting-edge technology and stylish design. The camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring stunning photos in various scenarios. The 16MP front camera excels in selfies and video calls. The 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD AMOLED display is a visual treat that delivers vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage, this phone offers ultra-fast performance and ample storage space. The 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day. It is priced at Rs 56,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.



