Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: If you've been in the market for a great deal on a smartphone, you could get one right now with huge discounts. Amazon's 2023 sale started on October 8, offering huge discounts and other deals on various products like smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. It is one of the year's biggest sales, and buyers can get attractive smartphone deals from the world's top brands.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 supports 13 5G bands, delivering an ultra-fast 5G experience. Exynos 1330 processor with 5nm architecture powers this smartphone; It is an octa-core processor that can run at 2.4 GHz. Samsung Galaxy M14 has a 50 MP main camera and two 2 MP rear cameras. On the front, the M14 has a 13MP selfie camera. You can see gorgeous images on this Samsung smartphone on its 6.6-inch FHD display that supports 440 PPI with 16 million colours. Get Samsung Galaxy M14 with a no-cost EMI payable in 6 months. You can grab it for just Rs. 11490 during the Amazon sale.

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C features the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 that can run at 2.45 GHz. You can get an enhanced gaming experience with Redmi 12 C thanks to its 1 GHz CPU and 11 GB RAM (6 GB physical, 5 GB virtual). Redmi 12 C has a large 17cm display with HD+ support and comes with scratch-resistant glass. Get 400 off with a coupon when purchasing Redmi 12 C; Amazon is offering 6 months of no-cost EMI for Redmi 12 C. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it with a massive discount at just Rs. 6999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the back, led by the 200MP primary camera. It also has a 12MP ultra wide angle, 10MP 3X telephoto lens and 10MP 10X telephoto lens. All of these cameras combine to offer 100X zoom capabilities. During the Great Amazon Indian Festival, you can get it for Rs. 116999, including all offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G(8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at Rs 18,499. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.



