Amazon Great Indian Festival Unveils Special Dhanteras and Diwali ‘Festive Delight Offers’

This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings Dhanteras and Diwali offers across categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture and groceries. Customers looking to welcome prosperity with a new vehicle can order Bajaj and Hero two-wheelers by midnight today (October 14th) for delivery before Diwali in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and others. Customers can also explore auspicious purchases including gold, silver, and diamond jewelry.

For jewelry enthusiasts, Amazon.in has expanded its selection to meet the surge in demand for traditional Dhanteras purchases. Customers can explore over 5 lakh jewelry designs, including more than 50,000 styles of lab-grown diamonds, starting at ₹1699 from trusted brands like Caratlane, PN Gadgil, Joyalukkas, PC Chandra, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Customers can rely on Amazon.in for authentic, hallmarked gold and silver coins during auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. Amazon.in offers the widest range of gold coins across price points with grammage options from 1g to 10g. Special festive offers include up to 20% off on jewelry, up to 10% instant bank discount, and a flat ₹1,000 coupon on select designs.

Gold trends:

• Gold jewelry sales have surged by 96% year-over-year, led by hallmarked pieces from trusted brands like Caratlane, PN Gadgil, Joyalukkas, PC Chandra, KISNA, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds

• A clear shift toward 14K and 18K purity jewelry is evident, with 14K growing 50% year-over-year as customers seek modern, everyday-wear designs

• Rings (18% year-over-year growth) and neckwear (45% year-over-year growth) have emerged as the most popular categories this festive season

• Caratlane's exclusive collection featuring premium 9K and 14K designs has recorded 2X month-on-month growth since its recent launch on Amazon.in

• Customers are purchasing fine jewelry starting at ₹2,000 for 925 Sterling Silver (92.5% purity) up to ₹40,000 for premium gold and diamond pieces

Make every Dhanteras purchase more rewarding with Amazon Pay:

Celebrate the spirit of Dhanteras with exclusive Amazon Pay e-gift cards from India’s most trusted jewelers — Tanishq, Kalyan, Malabar, Joyalukkas, GIVA, and more. Enjoy up to 12% off on GIVA Silver Jewelry, 5% off on Kalyan Diamond and Ketan Gold Jewelry, and 2–3% off on leading brands including Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Jos Alukkas, and Mia by Tanishq. With the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, enjoy an additional 2% cashback on Amazon Pay Gift Cards. And while you’re at it, make your Dhanteras even more auspicious by buying digital gold on Amazon Pay — a safe, convenient, and trusted way to start your festive investments from the comfort of your home.

