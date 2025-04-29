Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2025: Blockbuster Deals starting on May 1

Amazon Pay

Unlock bumper rewards worth INR 5,000 when shopping, booking tickets, or paying bills, with special offers on their 1st, 5th, and 10th transactions. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback along with welcome rewards worth INR 2,500. The sale also offers savings of up to 20% on flight bookings and up to 35% on hotels and homestays. Eligible customers can access instant credit up to INR 60,000 via Amazon Pay Later and earn rewards up to INR 600. Additionally, customers can receive up to INR 100 cashback when adding INR 1,000 to their Amazon Pay Wallet.

Speed coupled with Selection

Recognizing that speed and selection are paramount to customers, Amazon has continuously invested in strengthening its logistics and delivery capabilities. To deliver the widest selection of items at the fastest speeds, Amazon Prime expanded the Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery coverage by over 11% in 2024 compared to 2023, extending access to Prime benefits to more customers across towns and cities in India. Today, Prime members get free, unlimited Same-Day delivery on a unique selection of more than 10 lakh items and Next-Day delivery on more than 40 lakh items on Amazon.in. Additionally, with Sub-Same Day delivery, Prime members also have a selection of more than 20 thousand bestselling items on Amazon India available to be delivered in just 4 hours. Anyone can join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at INR 1,499 – with full shopping and entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at INR 799 with full shopping benefits and limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping edition at INR 299 which is tailored for customers only looking for shipping and shopping benefits and does not include any digital or entertainment benefits such as Prime Video or Amazon Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now. Here’s a glimpse into some top deals’ customers can look forward to during the Great Summer Sale:

Unbeatable smartphone deals

Discover great deals, the latest models, and exciting offers from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, ealme, Xiaomi, POCO, Motorola, HONOR, Lava, Tecno, itel, and more

Enjoy up to 24 months of No Cost EMI across a wide range of smartphones

Get 5G smartphones starting at just INR 7,999* with No Cost EMI options starting at INR 1,250/month*

Shop mobile accessories with up to 80% off with headsets starting at INR 699, charging accessories from INR 99, cases and covers from INR 99, screen protectors at INR 99, and mobile holders starting at INR 99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G starting at INR 84,999*including INR 5,000 coupon

iPhone 15 available from INR 57,749* including bank offer

iQOO Neo 10R 5G starting at INR 24,999* including bank offer

OnePlus 13R available from INR 39,999* including bank offer

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starting at INR 15,999* including bank offer

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G starting at INR 13,999* including bank offer

Realme NARZO 80x 5G available from INR 11,999* including coupon offer

TECNO Pop 9 starting at INR 5,490* including bank offer

iQOO Z9s 5G starting at INR 16,999* including bank and coupon offers

Xiaomi 14 Civi available from INR 32,999* including of bank offer

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G at INR 27,999 with an additional INR 1,000 off via coupon offer

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro starting at INR 2,299* including bank offer

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro priced at INR 10,999* including bank offer

Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) available for INR 9,900* including bank offer

Xiaomi 4i 20,000mAh Power Bank priced at INR 1,899

Cool off this summer with hot deals on appliances

Up to 60% off on air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic and LG

Up to 55% off on refrigerators from brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, and Godrej

Up to 60% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, and IFB

Up to 65% off on chimneys from Faber, Elica, Glen, and Crompton

Up to 60% off on microwaves from Samsung, LG, and Haier

Up to 55% off on dishwashers from Bosch, IFB, and Faber

Essential tech: must-have gadgets for every user

Up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo

Get gaming laptops starting at just INR 41,990 from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI

Up to 60% off on tablets from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Lenovo

Up to 70% off on headphones from boAt, Sony, JBL, Boult, and Noise

Up to 80% off on cameras and accessories from GoPro, Sony, Fujifilm, Canon, Digitek, and CP Plus

Up to 80% off on smartwatches from Fireboltt, Amazfit, Apple, Noise, and Garmin

Up to 60% off on speakers and soundbars from Sony, JBL, Zebronics, boAt, and Bose

Up to 70% off on computer accessories from Logitech, Zebronics, HP, and Lenovo

Up to 70% off on monitors, desktops, components, storage, and printers

Up to 70% off on office products from Classmate, Navneet, Kanuka, Cello, and DOMS

Elevate your viewing experience

Explore the latest TV launches from Lumio, Samsung, and TCL and find your perfect match with great deals, fast delivery, open box delivery, and complimentary installation across more than 600+ TVs

Enjoy exciting offers including up to 4 years extended warranty, bank discounts, exchange benefits, and coupon discounts of up to INR 15,000

Up to 65% off on best-selling televisions from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Mi, TCL, Vu, Acer, Hisense, and Toshiba

Avail exchange offers of up to INR 7,000 on your old TV

Save even more with coupon offers of up to INR 5,000

Bring home the newest 4K TVs at attractive prices starting from just INR 12,999*

Televisions to suit every budget, starting as low as INR 6,999*

Upgrade your home with kitchen must haves

Enjoy up to 80% off across Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor essentials

Prime members get flat INR 150 cashback on a minimum purchase of INR 1,000

Shop trusted brands including Philips, Trident, Crompton, Prestige, Green Soul, Sleepwell, Kohler, Hindware, Hero, Chetak, Voltas, and Rockwell

Get minimum 50% off on home summer essentials with additional benefits through bank offers,coupons, and flat INR 150 cashback for Prime members on purchases above INR 1,000

Coolers, fans, and water purifiers available at minimum 35% off with No Cost EMI and exchange offers. Prime members get INR 800 off along with an additional INR 400 off

Enjoy minimum 50% off on kitchen must-haves including water bottles, lunch boxes, cookware, and more, with an extra INR 100 off and an additional INR 50 for Prime members

Grab a minimum 50% off on beds, sofas, mattresses, wardrobes, and more with No Cost EMI and installation at delivery. Prime members receive INR 1,500 cashback on spends above INR 15,000

Up to 70% off on treadmills and fitness bikes from Lifelong, Powermax, Fitkit, and others, with on-site installation available

Up to 70% on cleaning essentials from top brands like Scotch-Brite, Spotzero by Milton, and Gala

Up to 50% off on insect control products from trusted names such as HIT, Good Knight, Allout, and Classic Mosquito Net

Up to 70% off on gardening supplies, including live plants, seeds, and fertilizers from Ugaoo, TrustBasket, Kyari, and Nurturing Green

Shop car accessories with up to 60% off on dashcams, GPS trackers, and Android screens from Qubo, Agaro, and Go Mechanic, with on-site installation

Up to 30% off on premium helmets and riding gear, starting at INR 550, featuring brands like Steelbird, Vega, and Allextreme

Get minimum 50% off on welding machines, angle grinders, power drills, and more, with added coupon discounts and No Cost EMI options

Amazon Business offers to grab

Up to 50% off on top-selling laptops from Acer, Dell, HP, Apple and ASUS

Up to 50% off on bestselling tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and OnePlus

Get audio products with up to 70% off on popular headphones from boAt, Boult, JBL & Sony

Turn up the volume with up to 70% off on speakers from boAt, JBL, Sony and Zebronics

Stay cool with up to 60% off on air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic and LG

Up to 50% off on air coolers from Bajaj, Crompton and Symphony

Power up your workspace with up to 60% off on industrial supplies from Bosch, Stanley and Black+Decker

Sit smartly with up to 80% off on ergonomic office chairs from Green Soul, Cellbell, Featherlite and The Sleep Company

Smart Devices

Flat 25% off on the Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit. Get it for just INR4,449

Flat 21% on Echo Pop. Get it for just INR 3,949

INR3000 off on Echo (4th Generation). Get it for just INR 6,999

INR4000 off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation). Get it for just INR9,999

INR3000 off on Echo Show 10. Get it for just INR21,999

Flat 45% off - Save big on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Get it for just INR2,999

Flat 35% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Get it for just INR2,599

Flat 28% off on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. Get it for just INR4,999

Up to 50% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Amazon Bazaar: Everything under INR 599; enjoy deals on fashion, home decor, kitchen essentials & more

Enjoy up to 80% off on electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more, with an extra INR 250 cashback on all orders

Discover jaw-dropping deals with 80% off on the latest electronics and accessories





To help customers navigate the extensive catalogue of deals during the Great Summer Sale, Amazon India offers Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant that provides tailored recommendations and personalised product insights. The sale will also feature time-sensitive Lightning Deals across categories, offering additional limited-time offers throughout the event. Customers can visit amazon.in to explore Amazon India's Great Summer Sale 2025.

