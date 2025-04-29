Live
- Nitish Kumar honours his party’s leaders during Danveer Bhamashah’s birth anniversary celebrations
- Top Things to Consider While Planning Your Char Dham Yatra
- Gujarat: Jan Aushadhi Kendra becomes a boon for Jamnagar people, offering medicines at low price
- IHM-Hyderabad Hosts Grand Annual Awards Ceremony 2024–25
- Indian traders hopeful for good business on Akshaya Tritiya: CAIT
- Mirnalini Ravi shines bright
- PM Modi to chair CCS meet on Wednesday, second after Pahalgam carnage
- Aamir Khan shares how being thrown out of a play led him to his first film
- Mayawati defends Akash Anand’s return, asks party workers to encourage him
- Bengal school job case: Sujay Bhadra got Rs 75 crore from middleman, CBI informs court
Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2025: Blockbuster Deals starting on May 1
- Prime members will get 12 hours Prime Early Access starting May 1 midnight
- Amazon India offers an exciting lineup of launches, along with great deals and offers on smartphones, electronics, and more.
- Incredible deals from leading brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, HP, Havells, boAt, Realme and many more
Amazon India has revealed blockbuster deals for the upcoming Great Summer Sale, starting on May 1st, 2025. Customers can shop across diverse categories such as personal technology, fashion, kitchen essentials, and home appliances while choosing from a wide selection of products from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, HP, Havells, Prestige, boAt, Realme, Lakmé, L'Oréal, Dot & Key, and Bombay Dyeing. Prime members will receive exclusive benefits, including 12-hour early access beginning at 12:00 AM on April 30, 2025. Customers can get 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EasyEMI. Click here to explore Amazon India’s Great Summer Sale 2025..
Amazon Pay
Unlock bumper rewards worth INR 5,000 when shopping, booking tickets, or paying bills, with special offers on their 1st, 5th, and 10th transactions. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback along with welcome rewards worth INR 2,500. The sale also offers savings of up to 20% on flight bookings and up to 35% on hotels and homestays. Eligible customers can access instant credit up to INR 60,000 via Amazon Pay Later and earn rewards up to INR 600. Additionally, customers can receive up to INR 100 cashback when adding INR 1,000 to their Amazon Pay Wallet.
Speed coupled with Selection
Recognizing that speed and selection are paramount to customers, Amazon has continuously invested in strengthening its logistics and delivery capabilities. To deliver the widest selection of items at the fastest speeds, Amazon Prime expanded the Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery coverage by over 11% in 2024 compared to 2023, extending access to Prime benefits to more customers across towns and cities in India. Today, Prime members get free, unlimited Same-Day delivery on a unique selection of more than 10 lakh items and Next-Day delivery on more than 40 lakh items on Amazon.in. Additionally, with Sub-Same Day delivery, Prime members also have a selection of more than 20 thousand bestselling items on Amazon India available to be delivered in just 4 hours. Anyone can join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at INR 1,499 – with full shopping and entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at INR 799 with full shopping benefits and limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping edition at INR 299 which is tailored for customers only looking for shipping and shopping benefits and does not include any digital or entertainment benefits such as Prime Video or Amazon Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now. Here’s a glimpse into some top deals’ customers can look forward to during the Great Summer Sale:
- Discover great deals, the latest models, and exciting offers from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, ealme, Xiaomi, POCO, Motorola, HONOR, Lava, Tecno, itel, and more
- Enjoy up to 24 months of No Cost EMI across a wide range of smartphones
- Get 5G smartphones starting at just INR 7,999* with No Cost EMI options starting at INR 1,250/month*
- Shop mobile accessories with up to 80% off with headsets starting at INR 699, charging accessories from INR 99, cases and covers from INR 99, screen protectors at INR 99, and mobile holders starting at INR 99
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G starting at INR 84,999*including INR 5,000 coupon
- iPhone 15 available from INR 57,749* including bank offer
- iQOO Neo 10R 5G starting at INR 24,999* including bank offer
- OnePlus 13R available from INR 39,999* including bank offer
- OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starting at INR 15,999* including bank offer
- Samsung Galaxy M35 5G starting at INR 13,999* including bank offer
- Realme NARZO 80x 5G available from INR 11,999* including coupon offer
- TECNO Pop 9 starting at INR 5,490* including bank offer
- iQOO Z9s 5G starting at INR 16,999* including bank and coupon offers
- Xiaomi 14 Civi available from INR 32,999* including of bank offer
- Samsung Galaxy A55 5G at INR 27,999 with an additional INR 1,000 off via coupon offer
- OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro starting at INR 2,299* including bank offer
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro priced at INR 10,999* including bank offer
- Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) available for INR 9,900* including bank offer
- Xiaomi 4i 20,000mAh Power Bank priced at INR 1,899
Cool off this summer with hot deals on appliances
- Up to 60% off on air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic and LG
- Up to 55% off on refrigerators from brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, and Godrej
- Up to 60% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, and IFB
- Up to 65% off on chimneys from Faber, Elica, Glen, and Crompton
- Up to 60% off on microwaves from Samsung, LG, and Haier
- Up to 55% off on dishwashers from Bosch, IFB, and Faber
Essential tech: must-have gadgets for every user
- Up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo
- Get gaming laptops starting at just INR 41,990 from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI
- Up to 60% off on tablets from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Lenovo
- Up to 70% off on headphones from boAt, Sony, JBL, Boult, and Noise
- Up to 80% off on cameras and accessories from GoPro, Sony, Fujifilm, Canon, Digitek, and CP Plus
- Up to 80% off on smartwatches from Fireboltt, Amazfit, Apple, Noise, and Garmin
- Up to 60% off on speakers and soundbars from Sony, JBL, Zebronics, boAt, and Bose
- Up to 70% off on computer accessories from Logitech, Zebronics, HP, and Lenovo
- Up to 70% off on monitors, desktops, components, storage, and printers
- Up to 70% off on office products from Classmate, Navneet, Kanuka, Cello, and DOMS
Elevate your viewing experience
- Explore the latest TV launches from Lumio, Samsung, and TCL and find your perfect match with great deals, fast delivery, open box delivery, and complimentary installation across more than 600+ TVs
- Enjoy exciting offers including up to 4 years extended warranty, bank discounts, exchange benefits, and coupon discounts of up to INR 15,000
- Up to 65% off on best-selling televisions from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Mi, TCL, Vu, Acer, Hisense, and Toshiba
- Avail exchange offers of up to INR 7,000 on your old TV
- Save even more with coupon offers of up to INR 5,000
- Bring home the newest 4K TVs at attractive prices starting from just INR 12,999*
- Televisions to suit every budget, starting as low as INR 6,999*
Upgrade your home with kitchen must haves
- Enjoy up to 80% off across Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor essentials
- Prime members get flat INR 150 cashback on a minimum purchase of INR 1,000
- Shop trusted brands including Philips, Trident, Crompton, Prestige, Green Soul, Sleepwell, Kohler, Hindware, Hero, Chetak, Voltas, and Rockwell
- Get minimum 50% off on home summer essentials with additional benefits through bank offers,coupons, and flat INR 150 cashback for Prime members on purchases above INR 1,000
- Coolers, fans, and water purifiers available at minimum 35% off with No Cost EMI and exchange offers. Prime members get INR 800 off along with an additional INR 400 off
- Enjoy minimum 50% off on kitchen must-haves including water bottles, lunch boxes, cookware, and more, with an extra INR 100 off and an additional INR 50 for Prime members
- Grab a minimum 50% off on beds, sofas, mattresses, wardrobes, and more with No Cost EMI and installation at delivery. Prime members receive INR 1,500 cashback on spends above INR 15,000
- Up to 70% off on treadmills and fitness bikes from Lifelong, Powermax, Fitkit, and others, with on-site installation available
- Up to 70% on cleaning essentials from top brands like Scotch-Brite, Spotzero by Milton, and Gala
- Up to 50% off on insect control products from trusted names such as HIT, Good Knight, Allout, and Classic Mosquito Net
- Up to 70% off on gardening supplies, including live plants, seeds, and fertilizers from Ugaoo, TrustBasket, Kyari, and Nurturing Green
- Shop car accessories with up to 60% off on dashcams, GPS trackers, and Android screens from Qubo, Agaro, and Go Mechanic, with on-site installation
- Up to 30% off on premium helmets and riding gear, starting at INR 550, featuring brands like Steelbird, Vega, and Allextreme
- Get minimum 50% off on welding machines, angle grinders, power drills, and more, with added coupon discounts and No Cost EMI options
Amazon Business offers to grab
- Up to 50% off on top-selling laptops from Acer, Dell, HP, Apple and ASUS
- Up to 50% off on bestselling tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and OnePlus
- Get audio products with up to 70% off on popular headphones from boAt, Boult, JBL & Sony
- Turn up the volume with up to 70% off on speakers from boAt, JBL, Sony and Zebronics
- Stay cool with up to 60% off on air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic and LG
- Up to 50% off on air coolers from Bajaj, Crompton and Symphony
- Power up your workspace with up to 60% off on industrial supplies from Bosch, Stanley and Black+Decker
- Sit smartly with up to 80% off on ergonomic office chairs from Green Soul, Cellbell, Featherlite and The Sleep Company
- Flat 25% off on the Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit. Get it for just INR4,449
- Flat 21% on Echo Pop. Get it for just INR 3,949
- INR3000 off on Echo (4th Generation). Get it for just INR 6,999
- INR4000 off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation). Get it for just INR9,999
- INR3000 off on Echo Show 10. Get it for just INR21,999
- Flat 45% off - Save big on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Get it for just INR2,999
- Flat 35% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Get it for just INR2,599
- Flat 28% off on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. Get it for just INR4,999
- Up to 50% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in
Amazon Bazaar: Everything under INR 599; enjoy deals on fashion, home decor, kitchen essentials & more
- Enjoy up to 80% off on electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more, with an extra INR 250 cashback on all orders
- Discover jaw-dropping deals with 80% off on the latest electronics and accessories
To help customers navigate the extensive catalogue of deals during the Great Summer Sale, Amazon India offers Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant that provides tailored recommendations and personalised product insights. The sale will also feature time-sensitive Lightning Deals across categories, offering additional limited-time offers throughout the event. Customers can visit amazon.in to explore Amazon India's Great Summer Sale 2025.
For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus
For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN
Disclaimer: The product details, description, features, deals, pricing, and other claims are provided by the sellers and banking/ finance partners. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products or claims with regard thereto and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands. ‘Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.’