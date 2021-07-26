Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best mobiles under Rs 10,000

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: During this sale shoppers can check out and take advantage of the many offers across categories like smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, consumer electronics, and much more that are available. However, customers who are looking for a budget device. You can easily find a smartphone with the right specifications for basic needs like browsing the web and using social media apps. Here are the handpicked smartphones on the Prime Day 2021 sale on Amazon, that costs less than 10,000. Check outSamsungGalaxy M11, Redmi 9 Prime, Tecno Spark 7, Realme C11 smartphones now.

Samsung Galaxy M11 The Samsung Galaxy M11 is one of Samsung's affordable devices that is on sale for₹9,999which is lower than its listed price of₹14,999.The device comes with a Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB of RAM and64GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 512GB via MicroSD. The device offers dual 4G connectivity and a 13MP triple camera setup and it is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Prime The Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs9,999 down from its listed price of 11,999. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter.It has an FHD screen and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the storage is expandableup to 512GB with a dedicated slot. A 5020mAh battery powersthe device.

Tecno Spark 7 TheTecnoSpark 7 is currently priced at Rs 8,499, lesser than the listed price of Rs 9,999 for the higher 3GB RAM variant. The device is also available in a cheaper 2GB RAM variant, but not recommended as the 3GBRAM variant is probably the better choice in the long run.

Realme C11 The cheapest smartphone on this list is Realme C11 that costs only Rs6,699which is down from the actual price of Rs7,999 for the device. It has a Micro USB connector and 6.5-inch LCD display and a 5000mAh battery. It also comes with the least amount of RAM and storage.With only 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which means users will probably be using the expandable storage feature.

