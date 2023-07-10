Amazon Prime Day: iPhone 14 to get a huge discount

Amazon is hosting its long-awaited Prime Day sale this month. The e-commerce platform has revealed that the next Prime Day sale will occur between July 15 and 16. And the deals during the sale will be available exclusively to Prime users. While the company has already revealed some of the deals in the phones category, many are waiting for the iPhone deal. Ranjit Babu, director of Amazon India's wireless and home entertainment category, revealed that the iPhone 14 will get a massive discount during the Prime Day sale.

He said one of the best deals would be on the iPhone 14. The deal on the iPhone 14 will be much better than the deal on the iPhone 13. Although Amazon has not revealed the deal's price yet, it did mention that the discount on the iPhone 14 will be the best this year. So if you've been waiting a long time to buy the iPhone 14, now might be the best time. Furthermore, the company revealed that there will be some great trade offers, which should make the deal even more tempting.

Offering the best discount on the iPhone 14 makes sense since the iPhone 13 is relatively old. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 series will go official around the fall of this year. And like every year, Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Plus. Some reports suggest that upcoming iPhone models will be priced higher than the iPhone 14 series due to higher-end specs. Now, that's all the more reason for someone looking to upgrade their old iPhone or move to the iOS ecosystem to buy an iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 packs powerful specs into a sleek form factor. The iPhone model has the latest square design with a dual rear camera setup on the rear panel. On the front, the phone packs a wide notch, which includes the selfie camera and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers its predecessor. iPhone 14 lasts an entire workday on a single charge and runs on the latest iOS operating system. So overall, the iPhone 14 is the best iPhone model in India. Officially, the model starts at Rs 79,900 in India.