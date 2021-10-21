Amazon Prime Price Rise in India; Find New Cost

The Amazon Prime membership has been among the most profitable service packages in recent years, offering the Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime service on Amazon for ₹ 999 per year. After 5 years of its launch in India, Amazon is now reviewing the prices of the monthly, quarterly and annual plans. Prime members will now have to pay more for their plans, although Amazon has not yet put these new prices into effect.



The prices of the Amazon Prime package are now increased by ₹ 500 for the annual package, but it still continues to offer the same services. Therefore, Prime members will now have to pay ₹ 1,499 for the annual package, which was previously set at ₹ 999 per year. The quarterly plan now costs ₹ 459. The monthly plan now also costs ₹ 179, compared to ₹ 129 previously.

Please note that these prices have not yet gone into effect. Therefore, you can still buy your Amazon Prime membership for the above prices.

Amazon Prime price in India

Despite the new prices, Amazon will continue to include the Prime service (delivery and sale access), Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming as part of the Prime membership benefits.

When asked about the reason behind this price hike Amazon said, "Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers."

Amazon claims that the new price will not be automatically charged to those who have enabled automatic renewal for their plans. Additionally, those customers who joined the Prime membership through a telecom plan will also see the price increase soon.

Previously, it was Disney + Hotstar who raised the prices of their packages. Disney + Hotstar's annual plan is now priced at ₹ 1,499 with access to ad-free movies and shows, 4K content streaming, and 4-device login. There is also an annual plan of ₹ 899 that drops the resolution to 1080p and includes ads. Meanwhile, Apple TV + still costs ₹ 99 per month and it also comes bundled with the Apple One plan which costs ₹ 195 per month.