Amazon to invest $15 billion in India, CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon.com Inc will invest an additional $15 billion in India, the company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their meeting on Friday.



He said the investment will bring the e-commerce giant's total investment in India across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030. Modi and Jassy discussed supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, going digital and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.



This announcement follows Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which said last month that it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country by the end of 2030. Separately, Google will open a global fintech operations centre in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, chief executive Sundar Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by Reuters partner ANI.

"We share that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitization fund, and we continue to invest through that," Pichai said. Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on more details of the new center outside of business hours. On the last day of his trip to Washington, Modi met with American and Indian technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and called global companies to "make India ".