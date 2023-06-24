Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company would establish its global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat, during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi. Pichai also stated that Google will continue to invest in India through its $10 billion India Digitization Fund.



"Today, we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally," Pichai said, as quoted by PTI.

The Indian-born CEO said it's exciting to see the country's progress, particularly around Digital India's vision and economic opportunity. Furthermore, he also added that PM Modi's vision for Digital India was ahead of his time. "Now I see it as a model that other countries are looking to do," Pichai said.

"I met the prime minister in December, and we continued our conversation. We shared that Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitisation fund, and we are continuing to invest through that, including in companies working on artificial intelligence. As part of that, we have a 100-language initiative. We are bringing bot to more Indian languages very soon," Pichai said.

In a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi invited Pichai to explore new avenues of collaboration in the domains of artificial intelligence, fintech and cybersecurity products and services, and mobile device manufacturers in India. The ministry added that they also discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote research and development and skills development.





