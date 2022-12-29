Amazon working on standalone app for sports content

Amazon is reportedly working on a standalone application for watching sports.

The move demonstrates the company's continued commitment to invest in Prime Video and live sports content, reports TechCrunch.

If released, the standalone application would better showcase Amazon's sports content, which is currently available on the company's main Prime Video platform.

Recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had called live sports "a unique asset" that the company will continue to invest in.

Current live sports offered by the company include exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games.

It's still unclear when Amazon will launch the standalone sports application.

The development of the sports application by the company suggests that it is looking to explore new avenues for monetising its live sports investments.

Moreover, Amazon might provide a different subscription tier with access to its sports content, the report said.