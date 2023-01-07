CONTENT Amazon.in announces Prime Phones Party exclusively for prime customers bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones. Customers can enjoy exciting offers on best-selling smartphones from top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, realme, and Tecno. Prime phones party will be live until 08th January 2023. Additionally, customers can get a 10% Instant discount on HDFC (Credit card, debit card, credit card EMI and debit card EMI) on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000 up to INR 1000.

Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon.in with exciting offers and deals from sellers:

Get exciting offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro, which comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 50+50+50MP flagship camera at INR 54,999 and includes an extra INR 1000 off with a coupon. Additionally, customers can get Redmi 11 prime 5G and Redmi K50i at INR 11,999 and INR 22,999, respectively, which includes an extra INR 1000 off with a bank offer. Samsung Smartphones: Enjoy the best deals and offers on Samsung S and M Series Smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at INR 52,999, with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Pro-grade camera with an additional 12 months No cost EMI offer. Galaxy M13 is available at INR 9,999, including an extra INR 1000 off with a bank offer. Additionally, customers can get Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime at INR 16,499 and 12,499, respectively which includes an extra INR 500 off with a coupon.

All the prices shared above are inclusive of bank discounts and other offers. Top deals and offers on smartphones can be viewed here

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.