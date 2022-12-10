Amazon.in announces Smartphone Upgrade Days; Find details

Amazon.in announces Smartphone Upgrade Days, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can enjoy exciting offers on their favourite smartphones from brands including Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo and Lava, amongst others. The latest Redmi A1, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Tecno Spark 9, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 and realme Narzo 50i, among others will be available with the exciting bank and No cost EMI offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until 14th December 2022. Customers can get 10% off upto INR 1000 on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000 on HDFC Credit cards & Credit card EMIs. Additionally, customers can also get 10% off upto INR 1250 on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000 on a Federal Bank Credit card.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and their accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Xiaomi Smartphones : Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Redmi A1 for INR 5,579; Redmi 10A for INR 7,469; Redmi 11 Prime 5G for INR 11,999; Redmi Note 11 for INR 10,999.

OPPO smartphones: The Upgrade days will see fantastic discounts and EMI options on OPPO's latest launched models. OPPO F21s Pro 5G will be available for INR 24,499 and includes 6 months of no-cost EMI offer. Additionally, customers can get an exchange offer of INR 3000. OPPO A76 and OPPO A77s will also be available for INR 15490 and INR 16999, respectively.

Lava Smartphones: Color your world with unique colours available on Lava Blaze NXT at an affordable price of INR 8,369. It comes with a premium glass back design and a 13 MP Triple AI Rear Camera with LED Flash and 8 MP Selfie Camera with screen Flash. Lava Z3 will also be available for INR 6299.

Top deals and offers can be viewed here. All the above prices are including of bank discounts and other offers.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are provided by the sellers. Amazon and The Hans India are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.