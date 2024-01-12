Amazon's Audible Layoff its Workforce by 5 percent

Amazon's Audible division is set to undergo a workforce reduction of approximately 5%, affecting around 100 employees. The decision is part of Amazon's broader strategy to enhance efficiency and ensure the competitiveness of its various units. The move follows recent layoffs in other Amazon divisions, including Prime Video, MGM Studios, and Twitch livestreaming.

The memo from Audible CEO Bob Carrigan, accessed by CNBC, highlights the challenging decision to streamline operations. Carrigan emphasizes the need for Audible to become leaner and more efficient to adapt to the evolving landscape and continue delivering high-quality audio storytelling to customers globally.

Despite the layoffs, Carrigan reassures employees about Audible's overall health, citing a successful year in 2023 and expressing gratitude for the hard work of the staff. The reduction is part of Amazon's broader trend of significant layoffs in 2022 and 2023, impacting over 27,000 jobs across the company.

Approximately 5% of Audible's workforce will be affected by the reduction, with affected employees receiving invitations for discussions with HR business partners and team leaders. Carrigan appreciates the departing colleagues and assures ongoing support for their transition to new opportunities.

Acknowledging the uncertainty felt by those remaining in the company, Carrigan emphasizes that the decisions were made to strengthen the business in the long term. Further details about the company's future plans and addressing questions are promised during the upcoming Global Allofus meeting in January.

Despite the challenges posed by the workforce reduction, Carrigan remains optimistic about Audible's ability to sustain momentum and global growth, reinforcing its position as a leader in audio storytelling. The move aligns with Amazon's ongoing efforts to optimize its various divisions and adapt to evolving market dynamics.