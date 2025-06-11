Android 16 Launches with New Features, Major Redesign Set for September

Google officially rolled out Android 16 on Tuesday, bringing several new features to Pixel devices. However, the much-anticipated Material 3 Expressive redesign has not yet made its debut and is expected to arrive later this year.

According to Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman, Google plans to launch the revamped Material 3 Expressive interface on September 3, 2025. The redesign promises to introduce updated icon shapes, modernised type styles, and vibrant colour palettes, paired with “more natural, springy animations” throughout the Android system.

While Android 16 offers early access to some design tweaks through the Android 16 QPR1 beta, the full Material 3 Expressive experience will likely appear in Beta 2 of the same release.

In terms of functionality, Android 16 introduces Live Updates, offering progress-centric notifications and enhanced support for users with hearing aids. Though this feature is currently rolling out to Pixel devices, Google has stated that it won’t be fully realised until a future update.

Also on the horizon is Android’s desktop mode, expected to launch in September. Inspired by Samsung’s DeX platform, this feature allows users to connect their phones or tablets to external displays for a full desktop-like experience. It supports multiple resizable app windows and improved content optimisation for large screens.

Currently, users with Pixel 8 and newer can test the desktop features via the Android 16 beta, while other Android users will need to wait a bit longer.