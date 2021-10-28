Android's 12L feature drop is intended to be a huge improvement for foldable phones

At this year's Android Developer Summit, Google announced an upcoming update for devices with larger screens, including tablets, folding devices, and devices running ChromeOS. Google is calling the 12L update, and it's supposed to make Android 12 run more smoothly on big screens. We first heard about the possibility of a "12.1" update in late September, and it appears that many of the rumoured features are true.



12L optimizes the design of a device's user interface, adjusting the location of the home screen, lock screen, notifications, quick settings, and more. Google notes that any screen of 600 density-independent pixels (dp) and higher will display a two-column layout that makes use of the entire screen. In the example Google shows, the Quick Settings menu is pushed to the left side of the screen, while the notification panel is locked on the right, giving you the ability to access both simultaneously, all without opening one application and closing another.

12L also features a new taskbar that makes it easy for users to quickly switch between different applications. Dragging and dropping an app from the taskbar opens it in split-screen mode, which Google notes has enabled for all apps, resizable or not.

Another change that comes with 12L is the improved widescreen format which should make applications look more attractive. Google allows device manufacturers to change the size, shape and colour of the widescreen format, as well as add rounded corners and adjust the position of the inserted window.

12L is scheduled to launch early next year, but you can try out the new features ahead of time on its 12L developer preview page. From there, you can download the 12L emulator to get started. Google also says that it is working with OEM partners to roll out the 12L update and that a 12L developer preview is in the works for the Lenovo P12 Pro tablet.

With so many new foldable phones hitting the market, it's no wonder Google decided to roll out an update specifically for them (and tablets, of course). While Google reportedly has two foldable phones in the works, Samsung is experimenting with a monitor that can be folded into a tablet. It's a year for folding devices and the trend shows no signs of stopping; are becoming so common that even Best Buy offers in-store repairs for Samsung folding devices.



