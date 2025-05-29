Live
Anthropic Launches Beta Voice Mode for Claude AI Chatbot
Anthropic launches beta voice mode for its Claude AI chatbot, powered by Claude Sonnet 4. The new voice assistant supports Google Workspace integration for paid users and offers hands-free access to Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and more.
In the latest AI news development, Anthropic PBC, an American artificial intelligence startup company launched a beta version of voice mode for their AI chatbot Claude.
Company officials announced on their X channel that voice mode is being rolled out in english over the upcoming weeks time. This voice assistant mode will be powered by their latest Claude Sonnet 4 model.
Users can leverage this option in 5 different modes which will vary for paid and free users. Free users will be limited to 20-30 voice messages, while paid subscribers enjoy significantly higher usage limits.
Additionally, only paying users can integrate voice mode with Google Workspace for access to Google apps.
A promo video clip posted by the Company displayed how users can ask Claude via voice mode to access apps like Gmail, Google Docs and Google Calendars to do multiple things. It will also allow users to search the web and switch between text and voice whenever.