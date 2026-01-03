CM urges officials to protect constitutional rights of the poor

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called upon government officials to work with a secular outlook and ensure the protection of constitutional rights guaranteed to the poor, asserting that only such an approach can lead to the creation of an egalitarian society.

Speaking after releasing the calendar and diary of the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Officers’ Association at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister stressed the need for officers to function without caste bias. He said special care and renewed commitment were required to work for the welfare and progress of the poor, Dalits and minorities in the state.

Recalling the views of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah said political freedom stands on the foundation of social and economic freedom. He noted that political freedom cannot succeed unless social and economic freedom is ensured for all, adding that inequality cannot be eliminated otherwise. Without removing inequality, peace and harmony in society are impossible, he observed.

The Chief Minister said equality can be achieved only when everyone gets equal opportunities and is brought into the social mainstream. He pointed out that Indian society continues to be shaped by caste and class systems and emphasized that social and economic freedom is essential for dismantling these structures. Despite more than seven decades since Independence, the caste system has not been eradicated, Siddaramaiah said, urging all officials to adopt a secular mindset in their functioning. He cautioned against favouring one’s own caste under any circumstances and said impartial conduct alone can help build a just and equal society.

He further stated that officials must be honest while discharging their duties towards the welfare of the poor and should make sincere efforts to correct systemic flaws. Officers, including tahsildars and assistant commissioners, should strive to deliver justice to all within their jurisdiction, he said. He clarified that officials should not view their work for the poor as an act of compassion, but as a responsibility to protect the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution. The Chief Minister also assured that the demands of the KAS Officers’ Association would be addressed. He announced that additional funds would be provided to complete the association’s building and efforts would be made to resolve issues related to promotions and other demands.

Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Byrathi Suresh, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed, Legal Advisor Ponnanna and senior officials were present on the occasion.