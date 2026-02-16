Anthropic Opens Bengaluru Office, Expands India Partnerships Ahead of AI Summit

Anthropic has formally launched its first office in India, choosing Bengaluru as its base, coinciding with the opening of the India AI Impact Summit. The move signals a deepening commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets and comes as its AI assistant, Claude, continues to gain traction across Indian enterprises and institutions.

The company shared details of its India strategy through an official statement, noting that India has emerged as the second-largest market globally for Claude. Interestingly, nearly half of Claude’s usage in the country is tied to computer science and mathematical applications — a reflection of India’s strong developer and engineering ecosystem.

Anthropic also revealed that its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since it first announced expansion plans in October last year. Run-rate revenue refers to projections based on recent earnings performance, indicating accelerating adoption among Indian businesses.

Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India at Anthropic, highlighted the country’s strategic importance. “India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises.” The Bengaluru office, under her leadership, will focus on hiring local talent and strengthening enterprise partnerships.

Strengthening Ethical AI and Indic Language Capabilities

A significant part of Anthropic’s India roadmap revolves around responsible and locally relevant AI development. The company has partnered with organizations such as Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to advance ethical AI initiatives, particularly in areas like agriculture and law. It is also collaborating with non-profits including Digital Green and Adalat AI to better understand grassroots challenges and community-specific needs.

Improving AI performance in Indian languages is another priority. Six months ago, Anthropic launched an initiative aimed at enhancing its models across ten widely spoken Indic languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. These partnerships are expected to further strengthen language accessibility and ensure AI tools reach users beyond English-speaking audiences.

Enterprise Adoption Across Sectors

Major Indian and global companies operating in India are increasingly integrating Claude into their workflows. Air India is using Claude Code to accelerate software development and drive agentic AI adoption. Fintech firm Cred reports delivering features twice as fast and improving test coverage by 10 percent using the tool. Meanwhile, Cognizant is rolling out Claude capabilities to 350,000 employees worldwide as part of broader AI-driven modernization efforts.

Startups are also leveraging the technology. Razorpay has embedded AI into its risk management systems, Enterpret uses Claude for engineering workflows, and Emergent — a natural-language software-building platform — has scaled to two million users and $25 million in annual recurring revenue within five months, built entirely using Claude.

Focus on Education and Public Infrastructure

Beyond enterprise growth, Anthropic is expanding into education and public digital infrastructure. It is working with Pratham on the Anytime Testing Machine initiative, powered by Claude, currently piloted in 20 schools with plans to scale to 100 by late 2026. The program also supports women returning to formal education. In collaboration with Central Square Foundation, Anthropic is contributing expertise to AI-enabled learning tools aimed at reaching more primary school students.

In the public sector, partnerships with EkStep Foundation aim to bring AI to population-scale digital systems, particularly in agriculture. The company is also backing Adalat AI’s WhatsApp-based legal helpline, which provides case updates in native languages.

Additionally, Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol — donated to the Linux Foundation — is enabling open AI integration across both government and private platforms, supporting use cases ranging from national statistical queries through MoSPI to grocery ordering via Swiggy.

With its Bengaluru office now operational, Anthropic’s India chapter is entering a decisive new phase, blending commercial growth with social impact ambitions.