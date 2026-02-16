NPCI Introduces ‘UPI One World’ Wallet for Global Delegates at India AI Impact Summit 2026

As India hosts the prestigious India AI Impact Summit from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, the country is also showcasing its digital payment prowess to the world. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out ‘UPI One World,’ a specially designed digital wallet service for international delegates attending the summit.

The initiative allows visitors from over 40 countries to make real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments without needing an Indian bank account or even a local mobile number. Currently launched in a pilot phase, the service is operational at the New Delhi International Airport and within the summit venue, offering guests a smooth and hassle-free payment experience.

Speaking about the development, Sohini Rajola, Executive Director, Growth at NPCI, said, “UPI is the world's largest real-time payment system.” She further noted that the ‘UPI One World’ service at the India AI Impact Summit offers foreign delegates a firsthand look at India's digital payments innovation. "This initiative provides a glimpse into how streamlined cross-border payment systems can foster a more interconnected global digital economy," Rajola added.

The wallet can be accessed through authorised issuers stationed at the airport and at the NPCI Pavilion at the summit. International travellers can fund their wallets using global debit or credit cards. Once loaded, payments can be made by simply scanning standard UPI QR codes, which are widely accepted across India.

To use the service, delegates must download the CheqUPI app, powered by Transcorp, from official Android or iOS app stores. Registration requires passport and visa details, followed by identity verification through a selfie upload. After setting up a UPI PIN and receiving approval, users are assigned a unique UPI ID. Funds can then be added to the wallet using international cards.

There are structured limits in place for security and compliance. The service allows a maximum load of Rs 25,000 per transaction, with a monthly cap of Rs 50,000. Importantly, any remaining balance at the end of the traveller’s visit can be refunded back to the original payment source, in accordance with foreign exchange regulations.

The launch comes at a time when the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to expand at an unprecedented pace. In January 2026 alone, the platform processed 21.70 billion transactions, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest real-time digital payment ecosystem.

Beyond convenience, UPI One World serves a strategic purpose. By enabling seamless digital payments for global policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders attending the summit, NPCI is positioning India’s digital public infrastructure as a scalable global model. The move not only enhances the visitor experience but also underscores India’s ambition to shape the future of cross-border digital transactions.

With this launch, India is not just hosting an AI summit—it is offering the world a live demonstration of its digital transformation story.